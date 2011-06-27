Used 2005 Pontiac G6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320/464 mi.
|304/416 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16 gal.
|16 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5600 rpm
|200 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|no
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|yes
|Monsoon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|radio data system
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Front track
|59.6 in.
|59.6 in.
|Length
|189.0 in.
|189.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3420 lbs.
|3425 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14 cu.ft.
|14 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|Midsize cu.ft.
|Midsize cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.3 in.
|112.3 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|Rear track
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 tires
|yes
|no
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|17 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|P225/50R V tires
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,675
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
