Used 2005 Pontiac G6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2321
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/464 mi.304/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.16 gal.
Combined MPG2321
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5600 rpm200 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
2 rear headrestsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyes
4-wheel ABSnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
8 total speakersnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
radio data systemnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
front seatback storagenoyes
cargo netnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
Rear floor matsnoyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room52.7 in.52.7 in.
clothyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Front track59.6 in.59.6 in.
Length189.0 in.189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3420 lbs.3425 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.57.1 in.
EPA interior volumeMidsize cu.ft.Midsize cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Granite Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Granite Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Light Taupe
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresyesno
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesno
steel wheelsyesno
16 in. wheelsyesno
17 in. wheelsnoyes
P225/50R V tiresnoyes
Performance tiresnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
