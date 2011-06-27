Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,903
|$4,386
|$5,202
|Clean
|$2,572
|$3,894
|$4,618
|Average
|$1,908
|$2,911
|$3,450
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,927
|$2,283
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,118
|$3,231
|$3,311
|Clean
|$2,762
|$2,868
|$2,939
|Average
|$2,049
|$2,144
|$2,196
|Rough
|$1,337
|$1,420
|$1,453
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,488
|$5,665
|$6,326
|Clean
|$3,976
|$5,030
|$5,616
|Average
|$2,950
|$3,760
|$4,196
|Rough
|$1,925
|$2,489
|$2,776
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,831
|$13,644
|$15,757
|Clean
|$8,708
|$12,114
|$13,989
|Average
|$6,462
|$9,055
|$10,452
|Rough
|$4,216
|$5,995
|$6,915
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,003
|$12,360
|$14,222
|Clean
|$7,975
|$10,974
|$12,625
|Average
|$5,918
|$8,202
|$9,433
|Rough
|$3,861
|$5,431
|$6,241