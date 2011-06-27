  1. Home
2003 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of gee-whiz features, solid handling and drivetrain, excellent crash test scores, large trunk.
  • Average interior materials, overly complicated controls, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 240-horse supercharged V6 engine. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.

2003 Highlights

The Bonneville gets only minor changes for 2003. Base SE models now sport newly styled 16-inch steel wheels and a standard AM/FM/CD stereo, while all models can be upgraded with optional XM Satellite Radio. Previously standard side airbags are now optional on SE and SLE models.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Bonneville with 160,000 miles
Sean,09/29/2009
I am 18 years old and this was my first car. I bought the car two years ago with 130,000 and it ran great. I still have the car and it's still going strong with 168,000 miles. The only thing i have had to do with it is scheduled maintenance (oil changes, balancing tires, etc). Fuel economy is great for a 6 cylinder. It has a very smooth ride, and i like the comfortable leather seats. It also rides quite well at 120 mph. One of the only things i do not like about this car is that it is quite heavy, and does not stop as quickly as many other cars I have driven.
Best Ride I've Had
Rodd,09/01/2015
SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A)
Wish I could buy another car new just exactly like mine. 281,000 miles. Only major repair has been replacing intake and valve cover gaskets.... Knock on wood....Shooting for 350K with no major repairs...
My BONNEVILLE
Chuck Finch,11/09/2003
This is a very exciting and responsive automobile to drive and own, not only is it fun to drive it has class. You folks do not rate it high enough on your car ratings. This car is as good or better than the forign imports and you can take that to the bank. I will put my Bonneville against any of them. The Mercedes and Lexus's don't have anything over this car. This car will eat them up for breakfast. I know I have done it. I work for Daimeler Chrystler and they don't make a ride this good.
Great car!
crames33,03/01/2013
I bought a 2003 bonneville when it was 8 years old with 86,000 miles and it was in perfect condition! Besides routine things, I never had work done on it. It got great gas mileage on the highway and was a smooth comfortable ride. I recently totaled it when we got a snow storm but I walked away completely fine! It still drove and the engine sounded fine but a lot of body damage was done. I'm looking into getting another bonnelville. Great cars! Very roomy (especially the trunk) and looks sharp too. I would definitely recommend this car for anyone especially for a family car.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
