I am 18 years old and this was my first car. I bought the car two years ago with 130,000 and it ran great. I still have the car and it's still going strong with 168,000 miles. The only thing i have had to do with it is scheduled maintenance (oil changes, balancing tires, etc). Fuel economy is great for a 6 cylinder. It has a very smooth ride, and i like the comfortable leather seats. It also rides quite well at 120 mph. One of the only things i do not like about this car is that it is quite heavy, and does not stop as quickly as many other cars I have driven.

