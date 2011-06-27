2003 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Pros & Cons
- Loads of gee-whiz features, solid handling and drivetrain, excellent crash test scores, large trunk.
- Average interior materials, overly complicated controls, poor resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,577 - $3,459
Used Bonneville for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 240-horse supercharged V6 engine. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.
2003 Highlights
The Bonneville gets only minor changes for 2003. Base SE models now sport newly styled 16-inch steel wheels and a standard AM/FM/CD stereo, while all models can be upgraded with optional XM Satellite Radio. Previously standard side airbags are now optional on SE and SLE models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Pontiac Bonneville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sean,09/29/2009
I am 18 years old and this was my first car. I bought the car two years ago with 130,000 and it ran great. I still have the car and it's still going strong with 168,000 miles. The only thing i have had to do with it is scheduled maintenance (oil changes, balancing tires, etc). Fuel economy is great for a 6 cylinder. It has a very smooth ride, and i like the comfortable leather seats. It also rides quite well at 120 mph. One of the only things i do not like about this car is that it is quite heavy, and does not stop as quickly as many other cars I have driven.
Rodd,09/01/2015
SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A)
Wish I could buy another car new just exactly like mine. 281,000 miles. Only major repair has been replacing intake and valve cover gaskets.... Knock on wood....Shooting for 350K with no major repairs...
Chuck Finch,11/09/2003
This is a very exciting and responsive automobile to drive and own, not only is it fun to drive it has class. You folks do not rate it high enough on your car ratings. This car is as good or better than the forign imports and you can take that to the bank. I will put my Bonneville against any of them. The Mercedes and Lexus's don't have anything over this car. This car will eat them up for breakfast. I know I have done it. I work for Daimeler Chrystler and they don't make a ride this good.
crames33,03/01/2013
I bought a 2003 bonneville when it was 8 years old with 86,000 miles and it was in perfect condition! Besides routine things, I never had work done on it. It got great gas mileage on the highway and was a smooth comfortable ride. I recently totaled it when we got a snow storm but I walked away completely fine! It still drove and the engine sounded fine but a lot of body damage was done. I'm looking into getting another bonnelville. Great cars! Very roomy (especially the trunk) and looks sharp too. I would definitely recommend this car for anyone especially for a family car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons