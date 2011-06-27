  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

1993 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

SSE gets supercharged engine option. ABS is standard on all models. Sport Luxury Edition (SLE) for SE includes chrome grille, deck lid spoiler, cross-lace alloy wheels, bigger tires, leather seats and performance-oriented transaxle ratio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(76%)
4(21%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
34 reviews
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Classy old car
Michael,12/06/2016
SE 4dr Sedan
My 93 Bonnie has been in my family for 20+ years. I've owned it personally since 2013. Has power mirrors, automatic headlights, sunroof, and power seats. Great visibility. Acceleration is adequate. My mileage is 16-18 city and 27-30 highway. Great highway cruiser; VERY comfortable and roomy. I think the styling of this car was way ahead of its time - still looks clean and respectable two decades later (I also like the dash layout a lot). The only downsides I can think of are poor handling and turning radius (no U-turns in this car!). It's had plenty of repairs in the last four years (lots of hoses/lines have been replaced, along with sensors and fuel pump) but that's expected at its age. No problems at all with engine or transmission. 3800s are wonderful. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a car that's inexpensive, roomy, comfortable, and gets better gas mileage than almost any other large car. It's been fantastic for me.
It is a blast to drive!
Blast=power+handling,03/20/2002
I bought the car used with relatively high-mileage. I was a little concern about the mileage but after I spoke to GM dealers, taxi drivers, my concern about the engine and drive train become less and less. It is a blast to drive. Handling is excellent plus with traction control you can't beat it. Excellent dash board layout head and tail lamp closed circuit monitoring for burnt light bulb.
What a Car!
Travis Filing,01/23/2003
I have owned this car for five years and have put on 120,000 miles on top of the 50,000 it came with. when I bought the car in 98 I replaced the alternator, then replaced it again in 2001 and last year I replaced the brakes. THAT'S IT!!!
10 year old SSE and still going strong
74wiu75,07/31/2003
When I bought this SSE, the dealer 2 red Grand Prix 2-doors, 5 red Grand Am 2-doors and a the white SSE. Dom "The Snake" Purdome drove the car during his farewell visit to the Sears Nationals in Topeka, Ks. We took delivery on the car. The first 30,000 miles were put on the car between Topeka and KC driving to and from work. The car got broken in right. The Great White has gotten 34 miles per gallon on long trips. At 131,000 miles she has gone through 4 alternators, three sets of tires, 3 sets of brakes, and two sets of struts and shocks. The car still has the original computer and everything else.
See all 34 reviews of the 1993 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
