1993 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$846 - $1,971
Used Bonneville for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
SSE gets supercharged engine option. ABS is standard on all models. Sport Luxury Edition (SLE) for SE includes chrome grille, deck lid spoiler, cross-lace alloy wheels, bigger tires, leather seats and performance-oriented transaxle ratio.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Bonneville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Michael,12/06/2016
SE 4dr Sedan
My 93 Bonnie has been in my family for 20+ years. I've owned it personally since 2013. Has power mirrors, automatic headlights, sunroof, and power seats. Great visibility. Acceleration is adequate. My mileage is 16-18 city and 27-30 highway. Great highway cruiser; VERY comfortable and roomy. I think the styling of this car was way ahead of its time - still looks clean and respectable two decades later (I also like the dash layout a lot). The only downsides I can think of are poor handling and turning radius (no U-turns in this car!). It's had plenty of repairs in the last four years (lots of hoses/lines have been replaced, along with sensors and fuel pump) but that's expected at its age. No problems at all with engine or transmission. 3800s are wonderful. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a car that's inexpensive, roomy, comfortable, and gets better gas mileage than almost any other large car. It's been fantastic for me.
Blast=power+handling,03/20/2002
I bought the car used with relatively high-mileage. I was a little concern about the mileage but after I spoke to GM dealers, taxi drivers, my concern about the engine and drive train become less and less. It is a blast to drive. Handling is excellent plus with traction control you can't beat it. Excellent dash board layout head and tail lamp closed circuit monitoring for burnt light bulb.
Travis Filing,01/23/2003
I have owned this car for five years and have put on 120,000 miles on top of the 50,000 it came with. when I bought the car in 98 I replaced the alternator, then replaced it again in 2001 and last year I replaced the brakes. THAT'S IT!!!
74wiu75,07/31/2003
When I bought this SSE, the dealer 2 red Grand Prix 2-doors, 5 red Grand Am 2-doors and a the white SSE. Dom "The Snake" Purdome drove the car during his farewell visit to the Sears Nationals in Topeka, Ks. We took delivery on the car. The first 30,000 miles were put on the car between Topeka and KC driving to and from work. The car got broken in right. The Great White has gotten 34 miles per gallon on long trips. At 131,000 miles she has gone through 4 alternators, three sets of tires, 3 sets of brakes, and two sets of struts and shocks. The car still has the original computer and everything else.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019