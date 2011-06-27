  1. Home
1998 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big car for a small price. Strong V6 engine. Stylish sheetmetal.
  • Soggy suspension. Odd Halloween pumpkin taillamp illumination.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If ever there was an American sedan that combined traditional full-size accouterments with European style and class, it is this edition of the Bonneville. Introduced in 1992, the Bonny competes with roomy offerings such as the Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon, but kills the competition with full-sized seating for six, attractive styling and unusually good performance capabilities for a big, front-drive four-door.

The Bonneville benefits from a powerful base engine; a 3800 Series II V6 that pumps out 205 horsepower and gets an amazing 29 miles per gallon on the highway. Optional is a 240-horsepower supercharged variant of the base V6. If you must have the supercharged engine you have no choice but to accept the goofy aero add-ons and wizardly doo-dads that come standard on the SSEi. Pontiac no longer offers the blown motor on the base Bonneville.

The base model is the SE, which includes a rear decklid spoiler for 1998. Next up is the SSE, which is basically a sporty version of the SE. The SSEi is a package available on the SSE that includes the supercharged engine and flashy trim. Last year, buyers could build a thoroughly competent supercharged sport sedan using the SE equipped with the SLE option package. This year, the only way to get added speed and power is to pop for the top-line trim level, with all of its unnecessary gee-gaws and myriad power seat adjustment buttons.

Otherwise, Pontiac carries the Bonneville over nearly intact for 1998. SSE models gain an eight-speaker Bose sound system and the Head-Up Display as standard equipment, and second-generation airbags (a.k.a., de-powered airbags) are standard. Camel is a new interior color, and exterior paints come in fresh hues of blue, green and gold.

The Bonneville continues to provide excellent value for your full-size car dollars. If the Ford Taurus and Dodge Intrepid are a bit too loud for your tastes, the Euro-chic Bonneville SE should meet your requirements for a large, stylish and speedy sedan.

1998 Highlights

Second-generation airbags are standard, the SE comes with a standard deck lid spoiler, and the SSE gets more standard equipment. New colors freshen the aging Bonneville.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Pontiac Bonneville.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Bonnie is the best car I've ever had
Stephiey13,05/13/2010
I bought this car from an individual, and I am ashamed to say that I was very ruluctant to buy it because of a Grand Am I had before, which was a big piece of junk, but now I am so glad that I did. It's the best and most dependable car that I have ever owned. Rides smooth, the seat adjustments are awesome, very comfortable, has a lot of kick when you need it. She has 230,000 miles on her and shows no signs of stopping. I have had to replace the water pump, a pulley and the belt, and the radiator hose, thats it. Awesome car, and I would love to buy another one but they are getting hard to come by anymore, the 98 models are the best in my opinion.
Great Car
Cassie,10/01/2010
I bought my Bonneville with 140,000 miles on it. It now has 158,000. The person I bought it from replaced the transmission and struts. It's a really great car. I had to replace the water pump (really cheap part, and fairly easy to repair). I love driving it. It's been extremely reliable, and it's nice and roomy.
Fun Sedan
ejant,05/23/2002
This was my third Bonny. 90 and 96 prior years. This it one strong sedan. Not too much out there can be comparable in performance for a sedan. Truly "Luxury with Attitude". The alternator went on it at 23,000 and the transmission at 34,500. other than that nil. Ya gotta drive it to beleive it.
Solid Car
Ben,08/06/2009
I purchased this vehicle last year. It has 237,000 miles on it and still drives great. I have put over 20,000 miles on it. Just needed oil changes and tires so far. There is a small whining noise under the hood, and the paint on top of hood peeling. But for the high mileage, still has plenty of V6 power and very comfortable.
See all 48 reviews of the 1998 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, SLE 4dr Sedan, SSE 4dr Sedan, and SSEi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville?

Price comparisons for Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville trim styles:

  • The Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville SE is priced between $1,980 and$1,980 with odometer readings between 279213 and279213 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1998 Bonnevilles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,980 and mileage as low as 279213 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville.

