Vehicle overview

Billed as "Luxury with Attitude," the Pontiac Bonneville is based on the Cadillac Seville's platform, boasting significant torsional stiffness that provides for a solid, quiet ride. Rolling on a 112-inch wheelbase, the Bonny also backs up Pontiac's "Wide Track" marketing pitch with a class-leading 62.6-inch front and 62.1-inch wide rear footprint.

Styling combines a steep hood and windshield rake with an aggressive roofline to impart a decidedly wedge-like profile. But the Bonneville still retains traditional Pontiac design cues as cat's-eye headlamps with large, round fog lamps; a V-shaped hood; and sculpted bodysides with muscular haunches. Three models are available: SE, SLE and SSEi.

Standard on the SE and SLE is GM's 3800 Series II V6 that not only pumps out 205 horsepower though a four-speed automatic transmission, but also can get an amazing 30 miles per gallon on the highway. Move to the SSEi, and you get a healthy 240-horsepower supercharged variant of the 3.8-liter V6 that makes you almost forget that this full-size luxury sport sedan is not available with V8 power.

The base SE gets some minor styling revisions this year for a cleaner look and comes nicely equipped with standard features such as seat-mounted safety belts, driver and front-passenger side-impact airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. Other standard items include 16-inch wheels and tires, power mirrors and illuminated entry. The midlevel SLE adds dual climate controls, a programmable driver information center, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and an upgrade to 17-inch wheels.

Of course, the SSEi not only packs supercharged punch, it ups the standard equipment load with dual exhaust, high-performance 17-inch wheels and tires, GM's StabiliTrak suspension system, and a Bose eight-speaker premium audio unit. You also get other high-tech goodies, such as EyeCue head-up display, variable-effort steering and 12-way power leather front buckets with memory.

Speaking of the interior, all controls are canted toward the driver in true Pontiac tradition, with full instrumentation backlit in the brand-signature red lighting. If your needs call for six-passenger capability, a 55/45-split bench seat with center storage armrest is available on the SE (in cloth only). A lineup of Delco radios is offered, as is GM's three-button OnStar communications system.

Overall, the Bonneville is a stylish and speedy full-size sedan built off a true world-class platform. We could do without the overwrought exterior cladding and numerous switches and buttons, but looking past these minor shortcomings reveals a solid value in the sparse segment of six-passenger sedans.