Consumer Rating
(65)
2002 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of gee-whiz features, head-turning styling.
  • Stout V6 in a segment that demands a V8, nameplate lacks snob appeal of luxury imports, head-turning styling.
List Price Estimate
$1,526 - $3,392
Used Bonneville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 240-horse supercharged V6 engine. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.

Vehicle overview

Billed as "Luxury with Attitude," the Pontiac Bonneville is based on the Cadillac Seville's platform, boasting significant torsional stiffness that provides for a solid, quiet ride. Rolling on a 112-inch wheelbase, the Bonny also backs up Pontiac's "Wide Track" marketing pitch with a class-leading 62.6-inch front and 62.1-inch wide rear footprint.

Styling combines a steep hood and windshield rake with an aggressive roofline to impart a decidedly wedge-like profile. But the Bonneville still retains traditional Pontiac design cues as cat's-eye headlamps with large, round fog lamps; a V-shaped hood; and sculpted bodysides with muscular haunches. Three models are available: SE, SLE and SSEi.

Standard on the SE and SLE is GM's 3800 Series II V6 that not only pumps out 205 horsepower though a four-speed automatic transmission, but also can get an amazing 30 miles per gallon on the highway. Move to the SSEi, and you get a healthy 240-horsepower supercharged variant of the 3.8-liter V6 that makes you almost forget that this full-size luxury sport sedan is not available with V8 power.

The base SE gets some minor styling revisions this year for a cleaner look and comes nicely equipped with standard features such as seat-mounted safety belts, driver and front-passenger side-impact airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. Other standard items include 16-inch wheels and tires, power mirrors and illuminated entry. The midlevel SLE adds dual climate controls, a programmable driver information center, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and an upgrade to 17-inch wheels.

Of course, the SSEi not only packs supercharged punch, it ups the standard equipment load with dual exhaust, high-performance 17-inch wheels and tires, GM's StabiliTrak suspension system, and a Bose eight-speaker premium audio unit. You also get other high-tech goodies, such as EyeCue head-up display, variable-effort steering and 12-way power leather front buckets with memory.

Speaking of the interior, all controls are canted toward the driver in true Pontiac tradition, with full instrumentation backlit in the brand-signature red lighting. If your needs call for six-passenger capability, a 55/45-split bench seat with center storage armrest is available on the SE (in cloth only). A lineup of Delco radios is offered, as is GM's three-button OnStar communications system.

Overall, the Bonneville is a stylish and speedy full-size sedan built off a true world-class platform. We could do without the overwrought exterior cladding and numerous switches and buttons, but looking past these minor shortcomings reveals a solid value in the sparse segment of six-passenger sedans.

2002 Highlights

Only subtle changes are on tap for the 2002 Bonneville. Most notable on the list are new front and rear fascias for the base SE model, while new exterior badging and dual exhaust tips debut on the SLE and SSEi models. Newly styled 17-inch wheels, three new exterior colors, LATCH child-seat anchors, an improved Monsoon sound system and redesigned cupholders round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(49%)
4(37%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.3
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

bad situation
streetside56,01/26/2012
we have a 2002 bonneville sle its the best car my dad has owned but recently we have had some major problems. first off it started shifting hard we thought nothing of it until it started jerking when you accelerate. a little after that it started dying at street lights in the middle of traffic.we have replaced the coil packs and everything any help would be greatly appreciated.
Driving Excitement
Dan,07/07/2008
Bought used. Had the usual problems with leaking door, intermittent steering shaft noise, and now rear passenger window regulator. No other maintenance problems. Pontiac delivers is Driving excitement promise. I get 28 MPG hwy and 18 MPG city with a Supercharged V6 awesome. This car makes me feel like I'm driving a luxury car with all the extras of a sports car. The interior is simple and pleasing to look at. The full power seats are extremely comfortable for long drives. I get at least 2 compliments on the looks of this car every day. Large spacious trunk. Smooth ride. Built in trunk tire inflater is great to have. Aggressive acceleration and handling. Best SPORT luxury sedan for the price.
Amazing Car!
Anonymous,12/06/2010
I bought my 2002 Pontiac Bonneville a few months ago, and absolutley love it. I owned a '91 Bonneville before, and was very suprised at how reliable the car was even with it's old age. I expected nothing less from my new one, and found that it is just as reliable. It is a very smooth and comfortable ride. The car's V6 3800 engine gives it the kick one would expect, while maintaining that level of comfort that is needed for long car trips. It is a larger car, so as you could expect, it does not get the greatest gas milage. Like any car, it does have a few issues such as the leaky doors and trunk, the poping noice in the steering, and noicy exhaust. Other than that, it is an amazing car!
Let Pontiac deal with this crap
miket,10/11/2006
I purchased this car in October 2003 with 19,000 miles on it. It now has 64,000, and I've had nothing but problems. The reason for buying the car was that I wanted a large vehicle that didn't look like an "Old man's" car, and the fact that my uncle owned two Bonneville's previously with little or no mechanical problems. Much to my dissapointment, this car has failed me miserably. The first year wasn't too bad, because it was still under warranty. I've always had a steering problem, with a slight knocking sound and "bump" felt when turning. This has graduated to a whining noise. Replaced the trans 3 months ago. I could go on, but to hell with GM - tried Ford; looks like foreign now!
See all 65 reviews of the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville

Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville.

Can't find a used 2002 Pontiac Bonnevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,062.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,229.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,903.

