Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville Consumer Reviews

2003 Bonneville with 160,000 miles Sean , 09/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am 18 years old and this was my first car. I bought the car two years ago with 130,000 and it ran great. I still have the car and it's still going strong with 168,000 miles. The only thing i have had to do with it is scheduled maintenance (oil changes, balancing tires, etc). Fuel economy is great for a 6 cylinder. It has a very smooth ride, and i like the comfortable leather seats. It also rides quite well at 120 mph. One of the only things i do not like about this car is that it is quite heavy, and does not stop as quickly as many other cars I have driven.

Best Ride I've Had Rodd , 09/01/2015 SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Wish I could buy another car new just exactly like mine. 281,000 miles. Only major repair has been replacing intake and valve cover gaskets.... Knock on wood....Shooting for 350K with no major repairs... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My BONNEVILLE Chuck Finch , 11/09/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a very exciting and responsive automobile to drive and own, not only is it fun to drive it has class. You folks do not rate it high enough on your car ratings. This car is as good or better than the forign imports and you can take that to the bank. I will put my Bonneville against any of them. The Mercedes and Lexus's don't have anything over this car. This car will eat them up for breakfast. I know I have done it. I work for Daimeler Chrystler and they don't make a ride this good.

Great car! crames33 , 03/01/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a 2003 bonneville when it was 8 years old with 86,000 miles and it was in perfect condition! Besides routine things, I never had work done on it. It got great gas mileage on the highway and was a smooth comfortable ride. I recently totaled it when we got a snow storm but I walked away completely fine! It still drove and the engine sounded fine but a lot of body damage was done. I'm looking into getting another bonnelville. Great cars! Very roomy (especially the trunk) and looks sharp too. I would definitely recommend this car for anyone especially for a family car.