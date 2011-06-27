  1. Home
2004 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of gee-whiz features, solid handling, powerful V8 in GXP, excellent crash test scores, large trunk.
  • Average interior materials, overly complicated controls, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 275-horsepower Northstar V8. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.

2004 Highlights

The supercharged SSEi version of Pontiac's luxury tourer is no more, but a V8-powered GXP model makes its debut later in the model year. This most performance-oriented of Bonnevilles, the GXP, gets more streamlined styling (less cladding, that is) and comes with 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, leather/suede seats and a Monsoon sound system. Aside from that, chrome wheels are now available on the SE model.

Hey It's A Pontiac! What Can I Say?
evnsptc,10/28/2013
I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Cranberry Red, Tan Heated Leather, Moonroof, Monsoon Audio, 12 Disc CD Player, otherwise came with everything standard) This car is my absolute favorite out of the 4 Pontiac's I own (00' GP GT sedan, 01' GP GTP Special Edition Coupe, 04' Bonny GXP and 07' GP GT) It by far has the best steering/braking/suspension! The 4.6L Northstar V8 is super powerful but leaves me with a little more power being desired (Because of the fact that GM has the 2.0T and 3.6L which make about the same power). The exhaust sound is magnificent. I don't even know where to start about the looks of this car because it is super hot! Mine has 27K miles and is reliable.
If Only...
John Wellauer,08/15/2007
This has been a nice car to drive over the past three years. It has decent pickup and great road manners. It is quiet and has a smooth, comfortable suspension setup without excessive body roll in turns. The dual zone HVAC is a dream, always ready to make you absolutely comfortable no matter the weather outside. If I were to have any complaints about this car it would be the ill advised Intermediate Shaft in the steering column carried over from the Olds Aurora. When your GXP becomes afflicted with this malady you are stuck suffering through moans, groans and a stiff feel in tight turns; and a notchy "hitting a rock" feel in normal driving turn situations. This car depreciates quickly.
Love it
Matt,06/01/2010
I did a lot of research about this car before I decided to buy. Great ride and drive. Seats are as comfy as you will find. Great car all around, one of very few cars that is comfy on a long trip. Fuel Mileage is about 20.5 on a long trip with cruise at 75.
Love my GXP
balckgxp,02/18/2006
Great car. Lots of room, has lots of power. Really comfortable....no major problems. Northstar V8 is great.
See all 42 reviews of the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville

