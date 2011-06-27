2004 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Pros & Cons
- Loads of gee-whiz features, solid handling, powerful V8 in GXP, excellent crash test scores, large trunk.
- Average interior materials, overly complicated controls, poor resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,667 - $3,468
Used Bonneville for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 275-horsepower Northstar V8. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.
2004 Highlights
The supercharged SSEi version of Pontiac's luxury tourer is no more, but a V8-powered GXP model makes its debut later in the model year. This most performance-oriented of Bonnevilles, the GXP, gets more streamlined styling (less cladding, that is) and comes with 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, leather/suede seats and a Monsoon sound system. Aside from that, chrome wheels are now available on the SE model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
evnsptc,10/28/2013
I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Cranberry Red, Tan Heated Leather, Moonroof, Monsoon Audio, 12 Disc CD Player, otherwise came with everything standard) This car is my absolute favorite out of the 4 Pontiac's I own (00' GP GT sedan, 01' GP GTP Special Edition Coupe, 04' Bonny GXP and 07' GP GT) It by far has the best steering/braking/suspension! The 4.6L Northstar V8 is super powerful but leaves me with a little more power being desired (Because of the fact that GM has the 2.0T and 3.6L which make about the same power). The exhaust sound is magnificent. I don't even know where to start about the looks of this car because it is super hot! Mine has 27K miles and is reliable.
John Wellauer,08/15/2007
This has been a nice car to drive over the past three years. It has decent pickup and great road manners. It is quiet and has a smooth, comfortable suspension setup without excessive body roll in turns. The dual zone HVAC is a dream, always ready to make you absolutely comfortable no matter the weather outside. If I were to have any complaints about this car it would be the ill advised Intermediate Shaft in the steering column carried over from the Olds Aurora. When your GXP becomes afflicted with this malady you are stuck suffering through moans, groans and a stiff feel in tight turns; and a notchy "hitting a rock" feel in normal driving turn situations. This car depreciates quickly.
Matt,06/01/2010
I did a lot of research about this car before I decided to buy. Great ride and drive. Seats are as comfy as you will find. Great car all around, one of very few cars that is comfy on a long trip. Fuel Mileage is about 20.5 on a long trip with cruise at 75.
balckgxp,02/18/2006
Great car. Lots of room, has lots of power. Really comfortable....no major problems. Northstar V8 is great.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons