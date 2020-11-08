Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

I have over 220,000 miles on this car and only minor wear and tear repairs to this point. I bought this used with 18,000 miles in 2003 and have driven it in the harshest of ND and MN winters. There isn't a spot of rust anywhere on it. I've since handed it down to my daughter and have no qualms about her taking it to college. It's big, it's safe and with over 200k miles, it still gets almost 30 mpg at 75 mph and 20 in town.

