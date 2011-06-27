My dad was a Bonneville guy since the 90's; He's owned at least 3 of them. As a kid, I thought his 2000 Bonneville SE was the coolest car ever. So when in 2004 the GXP model was released, I always dreamed of owning one. 13 years later, I finally got my dream car. This car is just as good as I imagined it would be and then some. Sounds great, drives great, and the styling has held up really well. Every drive in this car is extremely rewarding. I look forward to my commute in it because it's such a blast, even in traffic. All this comes at a price,though, and that is the engine. Head gaskets are usually the most notorious thing to go wrong with this motor, but I actually had an issue where the timing chain broke, causing catastrophic engine failure. Dealers will charge an arm and a leg for their work, and goos luck finding a shop that wants to work on a Northstar. The good news is that the car is an H-body, which means the rest of the mechanical bits and bobs should be a lot easier to service. Body panels like bumpers, headlights, taillights, are unique to the GXP and are extremely hard to find and those on the used market are rather expensive for what they are. Overall, this car is a pain in the butt to own, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I would only recommend owning this car if you really want it. It might not be the perfect car to you, but it is to me, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

