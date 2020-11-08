Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me
21 listings
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
- 173,913 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
- 168,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,747
- 157,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 153,863 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
- 140,617 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 198,350 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
- 75,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,099
- 106,057 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,490$1,109 Below Market
- 206,994 miles
$1,900$207 Below Market
- 79,939 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,495
- 98,842 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,358
- 248,844 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,650
- 173,306 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,942
- 196,603 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,600
- 263,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 107,126 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 222,753 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$975
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Bonneville
Sean,09/29/2009
I am 18 years old and this was my first car. I bought the car two years ago with 130,000 and it ran great. I still have the car and it's still going strong with 168,000 miles. The only thing i have had to do with it is scheduled maintenance (oil changes, balancing tires, etc). Fuel economy is great for a 6 cylinder. It has a very smooth ride, and i like the comfortable leather seats. It also rides quite well at 120 mph. One of the only things i do not like about this car is that it is quite heavy, and does not stop as quickly as many other cars I have driven.
