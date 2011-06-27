1995 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Other years
1995 Highlights
Base engine is upgraded to 3800 Series II status, gaining 35 horsepower in the process. SE models with the SLE package can be ordered with the supercharged 3.8-liter V6. Computer Command Ride is made available on SE models.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lionel,04/13/2010
The car overall is a gem, it's older so i obviously expect repairs. Think of it this way get a newer car that looks ordinary and is basic or get an older car and spend a little money to make good as new and it'll be different in so many ways compared to the new ordinary ones. overall very solid, always getting compliments on it.
April,04/03/2009
Bought this car 6 years ago with 50000 miles on it. Runs like a dream. Replaced motor at 90000 miles not because the motor was bad but because the intake manifold line busted and leaked all over the motor. Would recommend anyone who had this vehicle to replace the original intake manifold line.
tony C.,08/22/2002
This car is in excellent condition and has spent theworse winter months in a garage. A real great driving experience and much fun to drive. It has most of the bells and whistles.
lana_barcelos,09/24/2002
I think that this is a great car all around. To me comfort is right in sink with reliability. The two in mind you cant go wrong. And these cars are afordable. Maintenence is afordable.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
