Consumer Rating
(40)
1995 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Base engine is upgraded to 3800 Series II status, gaining 35 horsepower in the process. SE models with the SLE package can be ordered with the supercharged 3.8-liter V6. Computer Command Ride is made available on SE models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

me bonne lass
lionel,04/13/2010
The car overall is a gem, it's older so i obviously expect repairs. Think of it this way get a newer car that looks ordinary and is basic or get an older car and spend a little money to make good as new and it'll be different in so many ways compared to the new ordinary ones. overall very solid, always getting compliments on it.
Good car
April,04/03/2009
Bought this car 6 years ago with 50000 miles on it. Runs like a dream. Replaced motor at 90000 miles not because the motor was bad but because the intake manifold line busted and leaked all over the motor. Would recommend anyone who had this vehicle to replace the original intake manifold line.
'95 Pontiac Bonneville
tony C.,08/22/2002
This car is in excellent condition and has spent theworse winter months in a garage. A real great driving experience and much fun to drive. It has most of the bells and whistles.
2nd one I have owned, 1st one 1992
lana_barcelos,09/24/2002
I think that this is a great car all around. To me comfort is right in sink with reliability. The two in mind you cant go wrong. And these cars are afordable. Maintenence is afordable.
See all 40 reviews of the 1995 Pontiac Bonneville
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Pontiac Bonneville

