Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$3,108
|$3,405
|Clean
|$2,270
|$2,767
|$3,034
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,085
|$2,293
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,403
|$1,552
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$2,916
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,957
|$2,596
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,465
|$1,956
|$2,221
|Rough
|$974
|$1,316
|$1,503
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,191
|$3,459
|Clean
|$2,394
|$2,841
|$3,082
|Average
|$1,793
|$2,141
|$2,329
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,441
|$1,577