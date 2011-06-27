  1. Home
1994 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags are standard. SE and SSE trim levels are available. Californians get SLE model. SSEi is an option package on SSE. Supercharged engine in SSEi package gets 20 more horsepower. Automatic transmission gains Normal and Performance shift modes when hooked to supercharged engine. Traction control gains ability to retard engine power as well as apply brakes to slow spinning wheel(s). Get traction control on the SSE, and you can opt for Computer Command Ride, a suspension package that automatically adjusts the suspension to meet the demands of the driver.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(55%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Feels great!
vinney1369,11/07/2002
Just bought it a few weeks ago, but I bought it with 72000 miles in 2002, and have no problems with noise, its has great get up and go, and the stereo system is good too, but I'm looking forward to a CD player. A great car, and plenty of room!
Great car
Dianne,07/23/2008
We bought this car about 5 years ago with 60,000 miles on it. A little old lady drove it before me. I don't know how many miles are on it as is has stopped at 108,000 and has been stopped for awhile. I have replaced the master cylinder and fuel pump. Currently the starter is going out but haven't replaced it cause it hasn't completely quit yet. I love this car. It is a family car and yet sporty. I look at all the other cars on the road and they all just blend in together. I know this car will last a long time but i wish forever.
Bonnevilles for life
pontiackid9403,11/06/2008
I have own three Bonneville's and I'm only 22. Two 94 SE's and one 2003 SLE 94's have 182000 and 149000 on them and still running strong. 2003 has 124000 and is running flawlessly! Never anything but regular maintenance done to any of them owned the 94's for 4 and 2 years and the 03 for 2. If you change oil they'll last forever. People complain about their cars not being very good, it all depends on the previous owners and how they took care of them and drove them. If they drove the hell out of them then they wont be as reliable as cars that were taken care of. I'd never own anything but a Bonneville.
Great Bonneville
Bonneville fan,05/19/2002
Bought car for my wife, as we both like them. Very reliable, had to replace alternator and EGR valve. Outstanding gas mileage, 30 mpg regularly on road. Currently looking for another, and I will drive this one. Transmission is mushy, like GM products of the 70's, but doesn't bother me.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SSE 4dr Sedan, SSEi 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville.

Can't find a used 1994 Pontiac Bonnevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,858.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,897.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,104.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Pontiac Bonneville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

