1994 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$910 - $2,120
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Dual airbags are standard. SE and SSE trim levels are available. Californians get SLE model. SSEi is an option package on SSE. Supercharged engine in SSEi package gets 20 more horsepower. Automatic transmission gains Normal and Performance shift modes when hooked to supercharged engine. Traction control gains ability to retard engine power as well as apply brakes to slow spinning wheel(s). Get traction control on the SSE, and you can opt for Computer Command Ride, a suspension package that automatically adjusts the suspension to meet the demands of the driver.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Bonneville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
vinney1369,11/07/2002
Just bought it a few weeks ago, but I bought it with 72000 miles in 2002, and have no problems with noise, its has great get up and go, and the stereo system is good too, but I'm looking forward to a CD player. A great car, and plenty of room!
Dianne,07/23/2008
We bought this car about 5 years ago with 60,000 miles on it. A little old lady drove it before me. I don't know how many miles are on it as is has stopped at 108,000 and has been stopped for awhile. I have replaced the master cylinder and fuel pump. Currently the starter is going out but haven't replaced it cause it hasn't completely quit yet. I love this car. It is a family car and yet sporty. I look at all the other cars on the road and they all just blend in together. I know this car will last a long time but i wish forever.
pontiackid9403,11/06/2008
I have own three Bonneville's and I'm only 22. Two 94 SE's and one 2003 SLE 94's have 182000 and 149000 on them and still running strong. 2003 has 124000 and is running flawlessly! Never anything but regular maintenance done to any of them owned the 94's for 4 and 2 years and the 03 for 2. If you change oil they'll last forever. People complain about their cars not being very good, it all depends on the previous owners and how they took care of them and drove them. If they drove the hell out of them then they wont be as reliable as cars that were taken care of. I'd never own anything but a Bonneville.
Bonneville fan,05/19/2002
Bought car for my wife, as we both like them. Very reliable, had to replace alternator and EGR valve. Outstanding gas mileage, 30 mpg regularly on road. Currently looking for another, and I will drive this one. Transmission is mushy, like GM products of the 70's, but doesn't bother me.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
