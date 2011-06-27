We bought this car about 5 years ago with 60,000 miles on it. A little old lady drove it before me. I don't know how many miles are on it as is has stopped at 108,000 and has been stopped for awhile. I have replaced the master cylinder and fuel pump. Currently the starter is going out but haven't replaced it cause it hasn't completely quit yet. I love this car. It is a family car and yet sporty. I look at all the other cars on the road and they all just blend in together. I know this car will last a long time but i wish forever.

