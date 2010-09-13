Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville
- Loads of gee-whiz features, solid handling, powerful V8 in GXP, excellent crash test scores, large trunk.
- Average interior materials, overly complicated controls, poor resale value.
If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride. However, the rear-drive Chrysler 300 offers a better package overall.
Bought this GXP in Feb 2005; actually bought it for my wife; not only does she love it , but I like to drive it; I grew up in the muscle car era and this reminds me of it. Love the Northstar V8. The car has been very reliable with decent mileage considering the power available City 14.5/Highway about 23. Love the HUD, memory driver features(seats & mirror, plus radio. Ours is Black with Grey interior; it's a real head turner. The car is garage kept and has very low mileage (driven to/from grocery store by a little old lady; we are in our late 60s). Her previous car was a 1996 T-Top Camaro RS, with 3.8L V-6, also low mileage, 10 years, 34,000. We plan on keeping the GXP a Long time!
This car is great. I bought with 90K. It now has 102K. I love the style. Very stylish car. Its big!! Its comfy. It has a very quiet cabin. The gm 3.8 is an amazing engine. Actually got 30 mpg when doing a highway trip of 480 miles. with 16 gallons of gas. It has a big gas tank at 18 gallons. Don't need to fill up much. Normal MPG is about 25 with highway/city mix and not winter out. One problem it died on me on the freeway. Kinda scary. It was the Mass airflow sensor. It happened out of nowhere. No engine lights. I would replace this at 100k miles or sooner. That's when it died on me. Besides for that no problems. You can probably have autozone replace for you.
My dad was a Bonneville guy since the 90's; He's owned at least 3 of them. As a kid, I thought his 2000 Bonneville SE was the coolest car ever. So when in 2004 the GXP model was released, I always dreamed of owning one. 13 years later, I finally got my dream car. This car is just as good as I imagined it would be and then some. Sounds great, drives great, and the styling has held up really well. Every drive in this car is extremely rewarding. I look forward to my commute in it because it's such a blast, even in traffic. All this comes at a price,though, and that is the engine. Head gaskets are usually the most notorious thing to go wrong with this motor, but I actually had an issue where the timing chain broke, causing catastrophic engine failure. Dealers will charge an arm and a leg for their work, and goos luck finding a shop that wants to work on a Northstar. The good news is that the car is an H-body, which means the rest of the mechanical bits and bobs should be a lot easier to service. Body panels like bumpers, headlights, taillights, are unique to the GXP and are extremely hard to find and those on the used market are rather expensive for what they are. Overall, this car is a pain in the butt to own, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I would only recommend owning this car if you really want it. It might not be the perfect car to you, but it is to me, and I wouldn't have it any other way.
To start, I love Bonnevilles. I owned a '98 Bonnie all through high school and college and it served me well. Bought this GXP once I graduated, and its definitely a love-hate relationship. As far as style, this car has it. Interior, exterior, handling, performance - all fantastic. However, the biggest issue I have with this car is the reliability. I bought it with 64k on it and in 2.5 years I'm at 83k and have put over $8,000 worth or repairs into it (I have a warranty). There is no way that it should need this many repairs when its just a daily driver with less than 10k a year.
|SE 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLE 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|GXP 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Pontiac Bonneville a good car?
Is the Pontiac Bonneville reliable?
Is the 2005 Pontiac Bonneville a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville?
The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Bonneville is the 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,965.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,965
- SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,350
- GXP 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $35,585
What are the different models of Pontiac Bonneville?
Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville Overview
The Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and GXP 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Bonneville?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Bonneville 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Bonneville.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Bonneville featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2005 Bonnevilles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,750 and mileage as low as 73376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Pontiac Bonneville.
