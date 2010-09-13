5 star reviews: 73 %

D J McCue , 10/12/2010

Bought this GXP in Feb 2005; actually bought it for my wife; not only does she love it , but I like to drive it; I grew up in the muscle car era and this reminds me of it. Love the Northstar V8. The car has been very reliable with decent mileage considering the power available City 14.5/Highway about 23. Love the HUD, memory driver features(seats & mirror, plus radio. Ours is Black with Grey interior; it's a real head turner. The car is garage kept and has very low mileage (driven to/from grocery store by a little old lady; we are in our late 60s). Her previous car was a 1996 T-Top Camaro RS, with 3.8L V-6, also low mileage, 10 years, 34,000. We plan on keeping the GXP a Long time!

clevelandbonneville , 09/13/2010

This car is great. I bought with 90K. It now has 102K. I love the style. Very stylish car. Its big!! Its comfy. It has a very quiet cabin. The gm 3.8 is an amazing engine. Actually got 30 mpg when doing a highway trip of 480 miles. with 16 gallons of gas. It has a big gas tank at 18 gallons. Don't need to fill up much. Normal MPG is about 25 with highway/city mix and not winter out. One problem it died on me on the freeway. Kinda scary. It was the Mass airflow sensor. It happened out of nowhere. No engine lights. I would replace this at 100k miles or sooner. That's when it died on me. Besides for that no problems. You can probably have autozone replace for you.

Chris Hasen , 09/17/2018

GXP 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

My dad was a Bonneville guy since the 90's; He's owned at least 3 of them. As a kid, I thought his 2000 Bonneville SE was the coolest car ever. So when in 2004 the GXP model was released, I always dreamed of owning one. 13 years later, I finally got my dream car. This car is just as good as I imagined it would be and then some. Sounds great, drives great, and the styling has held up really well. Every drive in this car is extremely rewarding. I look forward to my commute in it because it's such a blast, even in traffic. All this comes at a price,though, and that is the engine. Head gaskets are usually the most notorious thing to go wrong with this motor, but I actually had an issue where the timing chain broke, causing catastrophic engine failure. Dealers will charge an arm and a leg for their work, and goos luck finding a shop that wants to work on a Northstar. The good news is that the car is an H-body, which means the rest of the mechanical bits and bobs should be a lot easier to service. Body panels like bumpers, headlights, taillights, are unique to the GXP and are extremely hard to find and those on the used market are rather expensive for what they are. Overall, this car is a pain in the butt to own, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I would only recommend owning this car if you really want it. It might not be the perfect car to you, but it is to me, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

andacious , 12/18/2014

To start, I love Bonnevilles. I owned a '98 Bonnie all through high school and college and it served me well. Bought this GXP once I graduated, and its definitely a love-hate relationship. As far as style, this car has it. Interior, exterior, handling, performance - all fantastic. However, the biggest issue I have with this car is the reliability. I bought it with 64k on it and in 2.5 years I'm at 83k and have put over $8,000 worth or repairs into it (I have a warranty). There is no way that it should need this many repairs when its just a daily driver with less than 10k a year.

