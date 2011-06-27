  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(51)
2001 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of gee-whiz features, head-turning styling.
  • Stout V6 in a segment that demands a V8, nameplate lacks snob appeal of luxury imports.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 240-horse supercharged V6 engine. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.

Vehicle overview

Billed as "Luxury With Attitude," the Pontiac Bonneville was completely redesigned on a bigger and better platform with an all-new look for 2000. This updated architecture resulted in a 62 percent improvement in torsional stiffness over the previous iteration, providing a rigid body shell for a solid, quiet ride. Rolling on a 112-inch wheelbase, the Bonny backs up Pontiac's "Wide Track" marketing pitch with a class-leading 62.6-inch front and 62.1-inch rear footprint.

Styling combines a steep hood and windshield rake with an aggressive roofline to impart a decidedly wedge-like profile. But the Bonneville still retains such traditional Pontiac design cues as cat's-eye headlamps with large, round fog lamps, a V-shaped hood, and sculpted bodysides with muscular haunches. Three models are available, SE, SLE and SSEi.

Standard on the SE and SLE is GM's 3800 Series II V6 that not only pumps out 205 horsepower though a four-speed automatic transmission, but also can get an amazing 30 miles per gallon on the highway. Move to the SSEi and you get a healthy, 240-horsepower supercharged variant of the 3.8-liter V6 that makes you almost forget that this full-size luxury sport sedan is not available with V8 power.

The base SE is fully equipped, with standard features such as seat-mounted safety belts, driver and front-passenger side-impact airbags, and four-wheel antilock brakes. Other standard items include 16-inch wheels and tires, power mirrors and illuminated entry. The midlevel SLE adds dual climate controls, a programmable driver information center, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, and an upgrade to 17-inch wheels.

Of course, the SSEi not only packs supercharged punch, but ups the equipment ante with dual exhaust, high-performance 17-inch wheels and tires, GM's StabiliTrak suspension system, and a Bose eight-speaker premium audio unit. You also get other high-tech goodies, such as EyeCue head-up display, variable-effort steering, and 12-way power leather front buckets with memory.

Speaking of the interior, all controls are canted toward the driver in true Pontiac tradition, with full instrumentation backlit in the brand-signature red lighting. If your needs call for six-passenger capability, a 55/45 bench seat with center storage armrest is available on the SE (in cloth only). A lineup of Delco radios is offered, as is GM's three-button OnStar communications system.

Overall, the Bonneville is a stylish and speedy full-size sedan built off a true, world-class platform that has won critical acclaim beneath Cadillac's Seville. If the Bonneville's racy new looks suit you, the only way to improve the breed would be to borrow the Caddy's Northstar V8.

2001 Highlights

Heated seats are available on the SE and SLE, and Ivory White is a new color for the year. OnStar telematics with a one-year membership is optional on the SE but comes standard with the SLE and SSEi.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(53%)
4(35%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.4
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ten times around the globe
rdthore,03/23/2013
I have over 220,000 miles on this car and only minor wear and tear repairs to this point. I bought this used with 18,000 miles in 2003 and have driven it in the harshest of ND and MN winters. There isn't a spot of rust anywhere on it. I've since handed it down to my daughter and have no qualms about her taking it to college. It's big, it's safe and with over 200k miles, it still gets almost 30 mpg at 75 mph and 20 in town.
my 2001 bonneville sle
w. jones,04/15/2002
At almost 20,000 miles has never been back to dealer for any reason,great car
2001 Bonney Super Charged
Garv0516,01/02/2010
This particular car is my third Bonneville!! I have been extremely happy with my ssei!! I have had so many compliments on this vehicle that i cannot remember them all! I have had a few second looks as well. I'm very sad that the prodution of the Bonneville has ended. My goal now is to own the last Bonneville produced in 2005...the GXP!! I have had very few problams with my particular model...except for the fact my heated seats have both stopped working at exactly the same time, so if anyone else has had this problem, please let me know what the problem might be (example..a fuse or whatnot). I have owned the 1989 Bonneville, as well as 1999 Bonneville, and now the 2001 Bonneville! I'm happy!!
Wouldn't trade it for anything!
FREX10,03/21/2007
You haven't driven until you've driven this car. The power and response are thrilling. The safety features are comforting. I took a TBone hit square in the driver side front door (i was crawling and she was traveling at 40 mph- and she never hit the brakes!) and my 10 yr old was in the front passenger seat- neither my son nor I were hurt at all, the car's frame was not bent, the glass did not break - it was amazing. the traction control feature is amazing as well. if you hit the brakes in light rainy conditions and your wheels fail to grip properly, the car takes over and bumps the vehicle to a stop (no idea exactly how, but it has saved us a couple times!). Pontiac should resurrect production!
See all 51 reviews of the 2001 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Pontiac Bonneville

Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville?

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

