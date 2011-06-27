I purchased this 1992 Bonneville from my brother-in-law,who purchased it new. My wife still drives this car every day to and from work. It now has 407,000 miles on it. I had the transmission rebuilt at 375,000 miles. Never been inside the engine. Has had 3 radiators, 4 A/C compressors, 4 alternators, and other minor things. Still runs great, plenty of power, still handles well. My wife says that she intends to get at least 500,000 miles out of it before she gets herself another car. This has been a very good car for us. Thanks, Pontiac.

