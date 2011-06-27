1992 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Earns restyle that swaps stodgy, three-box design theme for flowing lines reminiscent of the Jaguar XJ6. LE trim level dies. 3.8-liter V6 gets five additional horsepower. SSEi has a supercharged V6 worth 205 horsepower and standard traction control. Traction control is optional on other Bonnevilles. ABS is standard on SSE and SSEi; optional on SE with Sport Appearance Package. A passenger airbag is standard on SSEi, optional on SSE. A heads-up display is standard on SSEi and optional on SSE.
Marcus,05/20/2009
I purchased this 1992 Bonneville from my brother-in-law,who purchased it new. My wife still drives this car every day to and from work. It now has 407,000 miles on it. I had the transmission rebuilt at 375,000 miles. Never been inside the engine. Has had 3 radiators, 4 A/C compressors, 4 alternators, and other minor things. Still runs great, plenty of power, still handles well. My wife says that she intends to get at least 500,000 miles out of it before she gets herself another car. This has been a very good car for us. Thanks, Pontiac.
jordan,02/24/2010
i have had my bonneville since my 16th birthday and it is an extremely reliable vehicle. built like a mini tank. i have put a rebuilt tranny, radiator, brand new ac compressor and accum, all new brakes and tires. but the engine wont give out. it has 180k and still going strong. I love this car and would definitely buy another. When the engine does give out i plan to rebuilt the car from head to toe and use it as a classic show car by 2020.
Jon Lemaire,09/23/2002
I've owned a 1992 Bonneville SEEi Supercharged for about 8 years now. I recieved the vehicle with only 32000km on it. It is now running just as strong at 245000km. Over-all the car has been trouble free. I have every option in my Bonneville except for the power moonroof and CD player. It is painted in Dark Forest Green with tan leather heated seats. This car has been used in almost every situation possible; It at one time or another was used as a family car, sport car, trailoring vehicle and used in my wedding. This is one of the best investment I have ever made for an automobile and encourage anyone to purchase one.
SchaffDogg,06/04/2002
This was my first car. I absolutley loved it. The pick-up in my car was infamous around my area. I really enjoyed the way the car handled. After nine or 10 years, it began to show its age, but it was still able to keep up.
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
