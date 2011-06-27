  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

1999 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big car for a small price, stout V6, unobtrusively stylish sheetmetal.
  • Soggy suspension, odd Halloween pumpkin taillamp illumination, dorky decklid spoiler.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Bonneville for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,338 - $3,083
Used Bonneville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If ever there was an American sedan that combined traditional full-size accouterments with European style and class, it is this edition of the Bonneville. Introduced in 1992, the Bonny competes with more modern offerings such as the Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon, but kills the competition with full-sized seating for six, attractive styling and unusually good performance capabilities for a big, front-drive four-door.

The Bonneville benefits from its powerful base engine, a 3800 Series II V6 that pumps out 205 horsepower and gets an amazing 29 miles per gallon on the highway. Optional is a 240-horsepower supercharged variant of the 3.8-liter V6. If you must have the supercharged engine you have no choice but to accept the overstyled aero add-ons and sci-fi-type doodads that come standard on the SSEi. Pontiac no longer offers the blown motor on the base Bonneville.

The base model is the SE, which received a rear decklid spoiler as standard fare last year. The up-level model is the SSE, which is basically a sporty version of the SE. The SSEi is a performance package available on the SSE that includes the supercharged engine and flashy trim. The SLE is the other option package available for the SSE model that adds a host of luxury and convenience features. A couple of years ago, buyers could build a thoroughly competent supercharged sport sedan using the SE equipped with the SLE option package. Beginning last year, the only way to get added speed and power is to pop for the top-line SSE trim level, with all of its unnecessary gee-gaws and myriad of power seat adjustment buttons and the like.

For 1999, Pontiac carries the Bonneville over nearly intact from 1998, when SSE models gained an eight-speaker Bose sound system and the Head-Up Display as standard equipment. This year, two exterior colors have been added, Galaxy Silver and Dark Bronzemist, and two other base model colors, Platinum Beige and Navy Blue, are being made available on the SSE and SSEi. Good thing there's not many other changes, too, because we can't imagine adding another possible feature to the Bonneville's goodies list. In fact, the only thing the car really needs is a new model and option package designation system, for the SE, SSE, SLE and SSEi simply sounds too silly to be taken seriously. The next thing you know, Old MacDonald will order up a Bonneville SSE-I-E-I-Oh. See what we mean? C'mon Pontiac. The Bonneville deserves better.

All in all, the Pontiac Bonneville continues to provide excellent value for your full-size car dollars. If the over-ovalesque Ford Taurus or the wedge-shaped Dodge Intrepid are a bit too expressive for your tastes and the Chrysler 300M is way too jarring on your eyes, then the Euro-chic Bonneville SE should meet your requirements for a large, safely stylish and speedy sedan.

1999 Highlights

GM's dealer-installed OnStar mobile communications system is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(62%)
4(29%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.5
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Car
bonneville99,05/07/2012
Bought this car August 2009 w/ 127k miles as my first car. Now has 145k and still purrs like a kitten. Ride is amazing; like driving on a cross between a couch and a cloud. Power is great - I do a lot of highway driving and this car is way better than my mother's old Stratus. Really nice looking too - paint has held up well for being outside its whole life and the chrome rims make it look really sharp. Seats are very comfortable and the leather has held up really well considering the age. Awesome sound system. Replaced EGR valve and fuel pump, but we expected that one when we bought it (really common on these), but other than that it's only been regular maintenance.
A Keeper until it Dies
WylieCoyote,10/30/2009
We bought this car in 1999, with 5,000 miles on it and I knew it would be a keeper. We have had absolutely no serious problems with this vehicle in the 10 years we have owned it. Was considering trading it in until I realized that there was nothing really wrong with it except a leak from someone putting a new front window in badly. That could be fixed, and it would not cost 25,000 like a new vehicle would. I would miss all the room we have in it if I bought a new vehicle. So we will keep her till she just lays down and dies. She is still pretty, fast, clean, and people still notice this type of car. Sorry they are not making any more. A shame indeed.
Good Large Sedan
Pontiacman,02/01/2003
I have owned this car for 3 years and love it. It satisfies my need for a large car with out feeling like I am driving my fathers car. Performance is good, comfort is good, styling is a matter of personal choice, a little less body cladding would be nice. Interior is comfotable. The only two real complants I have are: excesive wind noise that gets worse with age and the way the trunk lid dumps water into the trunk when wet. Over all this is a very nice car.
Good Car!
JR7699,04/08/2004
I just got my bonneville last year, and I already have about 95,000 trouble-free miles on it. At times the transmission acts a little strange, but I don't think it's a major problem. I'm a college student and love this car because it combines all the room I need with an engine and design that I can have fun with.
See all 34 reviews of the 1999 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Pontiac Bonneville

Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, SSEi 4dr Sedan, SSE 4dr Sedan, and SLE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville.

Can't find a used 1999 Pontiac Bonnevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,037.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,109.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Bonneville lease specials

Related Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles