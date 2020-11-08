Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me
21 listings
- 157,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 198,350 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
- 106,057 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,490$1,109 Below Market
- 206,994 miles
$1,900$207 Below Market
- 79,939 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,495
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
- 98,842 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,358
- 173,913 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
- 168,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,747
- 153,863 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
- 140,617 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 75,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,099
- 248,844 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,650
- 173,306 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,942
- 196,603 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,600
- 263,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 107,126 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 222,753 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$975
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Bonneville
evnsptc,10/28/2013
I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Cranberry Red, Tan Heated Leather, Moonroof, Monsoon Audio, 12 Disc CD Player, otherwise came with everything standard) This car is my absolute favorite out of the 4 Pontiac's I own (00' GP GT sedan, 01' GP GTP Special Edition Coupe, 04' Bonny GXP and 07' GP GT) It by far has the best steering/braking/suspension! The 4.6L Northstar V8 is super powerful but leaves me with a little more power being desired (Because of the fact that GM has the 2.0T and 3.6L which make about the same power). The exhaust sound is magnificent. I don't even know where to start about the looks of this car because it is super hot! Mine has 27K miles and is reliable.
