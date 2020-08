Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia

2004 PONTIAC BONNEVILLE SLE 3.8L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE THIS OLDER LOW MILES FOR THIS YEAR MODEL HURRY IN TODAY DO NOT MISS OUT 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2HY54K34U210342

Stock: 5540

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-18-2018