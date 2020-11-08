Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

21 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Bonneville Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 21 listings
  • 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in White
    used

    2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    157,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2004 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    198,350 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    106,057 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,490

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    206,994 miles
    Good Deal

    $1,900

    $207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    79,939 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in Black
    used

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    98,842 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,358

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    173,913 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE
    used

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    168,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,747

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE in Gray
    used

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    153,863 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi in Gray
    used

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    140,617 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    75,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,099

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    248,844 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,650

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    173,306 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,942

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    196,603 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,600

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    263,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    107,126 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    222,753 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $975

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Bonneville searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 21 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Bonneville

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Bonneville
Overall Consumer Rating
4.842 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Hey It's A Pontiac! What Can I Say?
evnsptc,10/28/2013
I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Cranberry Red, Tan Heated Leather, Moonroof, Monsoon Audio, 12 Disc CD Player, otherwise came with everything standard) This car is my absolute favorite out of the 4 Pontiac's I own (00' GP GT sedan, 01' GP GTP Special Edition Coupe, 04' Bonny GXP and 07' GP GT) It by far has the best steering/braking/suspension! The 4.6L Northstar V8 is super powerful but leaves me with a little more power being desired (Because of the fact that GM has the 2.0T and 3.6L which make about the same power). The exhaust sound is magnificent. I don't even know where to start about the looks of this car because it is super hot! Mine has 27K miles and is reliable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Bonneville
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Bonneville info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings