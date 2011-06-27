  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Bonneville for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$723 - $1,684
Used Bonneville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Brake/transmission shift interlock is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

never get rid of this car
love that Bonneville,08/01/2017
LE 4dr Sedan
I owned this car for 22 years. My kids learned to drive and took their drivers test with it. A wonderful car in handling, smooth ride and quiet interior.
love the bonnie
Brett,08/30/2008
Great car, got it free from my parents who purchased a new car. Love it all around and it's saving me about 400 dollars a month that I was paying on leasing a 03 Toyota 4Runner. Wouldn't trade it for the world
Why Did They Stop Makin' Bonnies???
Jonathan,11/30/2009
I've had this car for a year. Taken it to Georgia three times. No major problems besides regular work. This thing can roll! I treat my car good, I take care of it, but I believe an engine was made to be driven, not coddled. Bonnie never lets me down she's down for what ever. For an old car it handles well- accelerates well. It's a poor mans sports car.
a Champion that never let me down
Ray,01/29/2010
I bought this car for $1800 cash in a hurry because I needed something quick at the time. Never dreamed it would still be running. The car saved my life once in a highway situation where many cars would've gone out of control---it held the road. Never had a breakdown or ever had to call AAA. Most reliable car. Got 24 mpg burning 100% gasoline. Normal maintenance is all I ever spent on it. Great car! Taking off from a red light was always out front without even trying. Solid, holds the road. A champion.
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Pontiac Bonneville

Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and SSE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville.

Can't find a used 1991 Pontiac Bonnevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,062.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,343.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Pontiac Bonneville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Bonneville lease specials

Related Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles