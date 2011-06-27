1991 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$723 - $1,684
Used Bonneville for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Brake/transmission shift interlock is added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Bonneville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
love that Bonneville,08/01/2017
LE 4dr Sedan
I owned this car for 22 years. My kids learned to drive and took their drivers test with it. A wonderful car in handling, smooth ride and quiet interior.
Brett,08/30/2008
Great car, got it free from my parents who purchased a new car. Love it all around and it's saving me about 400 dollars a month that I was paying on leasing a 03 Toyota 4Runner. Wouldn't trade it for the world
Jonathan,11/30/2009
I've had this car for a year. Taken it to Georgia three times. No major problems besides regular work. This thing can roll! I treat my car good, I take care of it, but I believe an engine was made to be driven, not coddled. Bonnie never lets me down she's down for what ever. For an old car it handles well- accelerates well. It's a poor mans sports car.
Ray,01/29/2010
I bought this car for $1800 cash in a hurry because I needed something quick at the time. Never dreamed it would still be running. The car saved my life once in a highway situation where many cars would've gone out of control---it held the road. Never had a breakdown or ever had to call AAA. Most reliable car. Got 24 mpg burning 100% gasoline. Normal maintenance is all I ever spent on it. Great car! Taking off from a red light was always out front without even trying. Solid, holds the road. A champion.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019