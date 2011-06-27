I bought this car in 1990. I still own the car today. People come up and ask about the car. I tell them to guess the mileage. They usually guess around 150k. I laugh and say i have 232k on it. It is in such good shape. The paint still shines brighter than most 3 year old cars. i have had no major problems with it except for the transmission. IT was rebuilt at 230k miles. The interior is also in awesome shape, everything on the car works properly as it did in 1990. The engine starts up right away with no hesitation.The 3800cc engine provides enough power.This is an excellent car that is built from the best car company in the world GM.

