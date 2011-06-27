  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1990 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Bonneville for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$783 - $1,824
Used Bonneville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Front body/frame structure is redesigned. SSE gets new grille. LE and SE get new taillights. Remote keyless entry is new option. Power windows come with driver's express-down window. SE gets rear spoiler, fog lights and power trunk release standard. Alloy wheels are new. Bench seat is replaced by a 55/45 split bench.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Deal of the century
Happy with my Bonnie,03/03/2006
I purchased my 1990 Bonneville LE from a salesman who had put 232,000 miles on it in 12 years, all highway. Today my Bonnie has 256,000 and she still runs like a gem of a gal. Sure there have been repairs but nothing that one could consider major. For a car that's 16 years old and this many miles on it I got the deal of the century paying only $500, yes that's only 2 zero's, Five Hundred dollars. I'm a Honda junky but this baby is a dream. The 3800 engine is by far the most amazing thing that keeps her humming. I can only hope she'll last me another 40000- 50000 more.
awesome american car 232,000 miles
rich from howell,07/02/2002
I bought this car in 1990. I still own the car today. People come up and ask about the car. I tell them to guess the mileage. They usually guess around 150k. I laugh and say i have 232k on it. It is in such good shape. The paint still shines brighter than most 3 year old cars. i have had no major problems with it except for the transmission. IT was rebuilt at 230k miles. The interior is also in awesome shape, everything on the car works properly as it did in 1990. The engine starts up right away with no hesitation.The 3800cc engine provides enough power.This is an excellent car that is built from the best car company in the world GM.
1990 Pontiac Bonneville.. can't go wrong
braden007,07/29/2013
I'm 17 and this is my first car. I worked hard and saved my money and 850 dollars later I was driving home in a 1990 Pontiac Bonneville. Now after owning this car for almost a year it has done nothing but been good and preformed great I put in probably 300 bucks into it and another 400 "nitpickiness" and Ill have myself a car that'll get me going for a while. The ignition module box went bad but after a 130 dollar replacement I was driving again with no worries of my car randomly dieing on the road when i stopped. This car is great, very roomy, good sound and speakers, just not an average car a teen looks at but none the less I couldn't ask for more.
can not go below a 10 rating
old farm,12/19/2002
i bought this car new in 1990 and have enjoyed driving it ever since.
See all 22 reviews of the 1990 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Pontiac Bonneville

Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SSE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville.

Can't find a used 1990 Pontiac Bonnevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,888.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,461.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,125.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,368.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Pontiac Bonneville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Bonneville lease specials

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles