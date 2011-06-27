1990 Pontiac Bonneville Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Front body/frame structure is redesigned. SSE gets new grille. LE and SE get new taillights. Remote keyless entry is new option. Power windows come with driver's express-down window. SE gets rear spoiler, fog lights and power trunk release standard. Alloy wheels are new. Bench seat is replaced by a 55/45 split bench.
Happy with my Bonnie,03/03/2006
I purchased my 1990 Bonneville LE from a salesman who had put 232,000 miles on it in 12 years, all highway. Today my Bonnie has 256,000 and she still runs like a gem of a gal. Sure there have been repairs but nothing that one could consider major. For a car that's 16 years old and this many miles on it I got the deal of the century paying only $500, yes that's only 2 zero's, Five Hundred dollars. I'm a Honda junky but this baby is a dream. The 3800 engine is by far the most amazing thing that keeps her humming. I can only hope she'll last me another 40000- 50000 more.
rich from howell,07/02/2002
I bought this car in 1990. I still own the car today. People come up and ask about the car. I tell them to guess the mileage. They usually guess around 150k. I laugh and say i have 232k on it. It is in such good shape. The paint still shines brighter than most 3 year old cars. i have had no major problems with it except for the transmission. IT was rebuilt at 230k miles. The interior is also in awesome shape, everything on the car works properly as it did in 1990. The engine starts up right away with no hesitation.The 3800cc engine provides enough power.This is an excellent car that is built from the best car company in the world GM.
braden007,07/29/2013
I'm 17 and this is my first car. I worked hard and saved my money and 850 dollars later I was driving home in a 1990 Pontiac Bonneville. Now after owning this car for almost a year it has done nothing but been good and preformed great I put in probably 300 bucks into it and another 400 "nitpickiness" and Ill have myself a car that'll get me going for a while. The ignition module box went bad but after a 130 dollar replacement I was driving again with no worries of my car randomly dieing on the road when i stopped. This car is great, very roomy, good sound and speakers, just not an average car a teen looks at but none the less I couldn't ask for more.
old farm,12/19/2002
i bought this car new in 1990 and have enjoyed driving it ever since.
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
