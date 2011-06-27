  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(77)
Appraise this car

2000 Pontiac Bonneville Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-new car priced less than '99 models, loads of features, unobtrusively stylish sheetmetal.
  • Stout V6 in a segment that demands a V8, nameplate lacks snob appeal of luxury imports.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Bonneville for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,417 - $3,227
Used Bonneville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pontiac bills the Bonneville as "Luxury with Attitude." That's an accurate description, given its basis on Cadillac's Seville platform and available 240-horse supercharged V6 engine. If traditional Pontiac styling twists your crank, and you want a large sedan packed with performance and features, the Bonneville is your kind of ride.

Vehicle overview

Billed as "Luxury With Attitude," the 2000 Pontiac Bonneville has been completely redesigned on a bigger and better platform with an all-new look. This new architecture results in a 62 percent improvement in torsional stiffness over the old car, which provides a rigid body shell for a solid, quiet ride. Rolling on a 112-inch wheelbase, the new Bonny backs up Pontiac's "Wide Track" marketing pitch with a class-leading 62.6-inch front and 62.1-inch rear footprint.

Styling combines a steeper hood and windshield rake with an aggressive roofline to impart a decidedly wedge-like profile. But the new Bonneville still retains such traditional Pontiac design cues as cat's-eye headlamps with large, round fog lamps, a V-shaped hood, and sculpted bodyside with muscular haunches. As before, three models are available, SE, SLE and SSEi.

While the look is fresh, you'll recognize the powertrains. Standard on the SE and SLE is GM's 3800 Series II V6 that not only pumps out 205 horsepower though a four-speed automatic transmission, but also can get an amazing 30 miles per gallon on the highway. Move to the SSEi and you get a healthy, 240-horsepower supercharged variant of the 3.8-liter V6 that makes you almost forget that this full-size luxury sport sedan is not available with V8 power.

The base SE is fully equipped, with new standard features such as seat-mounted safety belts, driver and front-passenger side-impact airbags, and four-wheel antilock brakes. Other optional items have been made standard, including 16-inch wheels and tires, power mirrors and illuminated entry. The midlevel SLE adds dual climate controls, a programmable driver information center, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, and an upgrade to 17-inch wheels.

Of course, the SSEi not only packs supercharged punch, but ups the equipment ante with dual exhaust, high-performance 17-inch wheels and tires, GM's StabiliTrak suspension system, and a Bose eight-speaker premium audio unit. You also get other high-tech goodies, such as EyeCue head-up display, variable-effort steering, and 12-way power leather front buckets with memory.

Speaking of the interior, many features have been borrowed from Seville. But in the Bonneville, all controls are canted toward the driver in true Pontiac tradition, with full instrumentation backlit in the brand-signature red lighting. If your needs call for six-passenger capability, a 55/45 bench seat with center storage armrest is available on the SE (in cloth only). An all-new lineup of Delco radios is offered, as is GM's new three-button OnStar communications system.

Overall, the new Bonneville is a stylish and speedy full-size sedan built off a true, world-class platform that has won critical acclaim beneath Cadillac's Seville. If the Bonneville's racy new looks suit you, the only way to improve the breed would be to borrow the Caddy's Northstar V8.

2000 Highlights

Brand-new from the ground up, Pontiac's flagship sedan moves onto a stiffer platform with rakish styling and high-tech goodies such as an integrated chassis control system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Pontiac Bonneville.

5(42%)
4(44%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Looks can be deceiving!
Not Impressed,02/08/2003
I love the looks of this car, However we have had to replace a lot of "things" on this car, no tire rods were on the car, rackingppion has had to be replaced 4 times, cadlic converter had to be replaced, several items, list to long to mention, in my opinion Pontiac should recall the models from the year 2000, to many "little" problems that have had to be replaced! Also the interior dash panel has had to be replaced because of peeling around the gear shift, radio, etc.
2000 Bonneville
jim,07/02/2007
I have used it to travel between WV and FL for 7 years. Excellent gas mileage, reliability and comfort. Absolutely no major problems- no major expenses.
I love my car!
ItsmybabydaBonnevile,07/06/2008
I have had plenty of cars. By far this is the best one. I have a black one with tan leather seats and she rides like a dream. Great on gas but only thing is I've had problems with the back rear left side window. The gas hand floats real bad. Other than that she is perfect. I highly suggest anyone buy one.
Great Car
JP,08/13/2008
This was my third Bonnie after driving my `96 to 309,500 miles we decided to get another. I won't hit that on this one not because it won't go, but because I for what ever reason didn't drive as much. My wife drives them the first 4 years then I take them over. My `04 is coming to me to drive the heck out of it. It is well worth the money and quality is great. I am sad they don't make them anymore. I think I will have to buy a Buick now.
See all 77 reviews of the 2000 Pontiac Bonneville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Pontiac Bonneville

Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville Overview

The Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville is offered in the following submodels: Bonneville Sedan. Available styles include SLE 4dr Sedan, SSEi 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Pontiac Bonnevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Pontiac Bonneville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville.

Can't find a used 2000 Pontiac Bonnevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,070.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,924.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Bonneville for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,193.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,157.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Bonneville lease specials

Related Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles