  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Voyager
5(11%)4(56%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Voyagers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,329 - $2,311
Used Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1994 Base Voyger

J. Wininger, 02/26/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased new in Sep 1993. Drives and looks good. Several minor recalls but nothing major. 3.0L engine has plenty of power, and the 3 speed automatic transmission is bullet proof(un-like the 4 speed) Good basic transportation for my family of five.

Report Abuse

Transmission Problems

GRH, 06/09/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Engine ran fine. Gas mileage great. Design good. AC was a problem area. The transmissions were garbage. Went through 3 transmissions in 150k and I maintain my vehicles well and drive them gently. I have 4 friends / relatives that have owned different years of Voyagers and Caravans and they also have had inordinate amounts of transmission problems. It was because of the transmission problems I did not by another Dodge mini van. I just traded and switched to another brand. The Caravan would be economical if not for the AC and the tranny problems.

Report Abuse

Reliability

Grand Voyager, 07/23/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Nice auto at 260,000 Miles. Starts each day and EXTREMELY reliable

Report Abuse

Great All around Vehicle

Dallen47, 07/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought used at 41,000 miles. Needed new transmish right away(warrantee). Other than normal wear and tear has performed well. Not much power in the 4 cylinder. Gas was worse than expected 18-22 MPG. Has done everything I have asked it to do, passengers and cargo. Have 88,000 and engine light keeps coming on. I'm told it's a vacuum leak??? Don't know where???? Great Family Vehicle!!!!!!!!

Report Abuse

Overall a good family van!

rhyde, 10/31/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this van 4 years ago -- it was 4 years old with 40K miles. We've put 50K miles on it. It's a great family car capable of hauling lots of stuff. We remove the seats to haul furniture, wood, big boxes, etc. We have the 3.3L engine and we tow a trailer behind our van. We do wear out tires rather quickly. Since we've owned it, the dealership has replaced the air conditioning system, the two power motors which control the rear window vents and the windshield wiper motor gears. No transmission problems though!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Voyagers for sale

Related Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles