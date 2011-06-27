Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews
1994 Base Voyger
Purchased new in Sep 1993. Drives and looks good. Several minor recalls but nothing major. 3.0L engine has plenty of power, and the 3 speed automatic transmission is bullet proof(un-like the 4 speed) Good basic transportation for my family of five.
Transmission Problems
Engine ran fine. Gas mileage great. Design good. AC was a problem area. The transmissions were garbage. Went through 3 transmissions in 150k and I maintain my vehicles well and drive them gently. I have 4 friends / relatives that have owned different years of Voyagers and Caravans and they also have had inordinate amounts of transmission problems. It was because of the transmission problems I did not by another Dodge mini van. I just traded and switched to another brand. The Caravan would be economical if not for the AC and the tranny problems.
Reliability
Nice auto at 260,000 Miles. Starts each day and EXTREMELY reliable
Great All around Vehicle
Bought used at 41,000 miles. Needed new transmish right away(warrantee). Other than normal wear and tear has performed well. Not much power in the 4 cylinder. Gas was worse than expected 18-22 MPG. Has done everything I have asked it to do, passengers and cargo. Have 88,000 and engine light keeps coming on. I'm told it's a vacuum leak??? Don't know where???? Great Family Vehicle!!!!!!!!
Overall a good family van!
We bought this van 4 years ago -- it was 4 years old with 40K miles. We've put 50K miles on it. It's a great family car capable of hauling lots of stuff. We remove the seats to haul furniture, wood, big boxes, etc. We have the 3.3L engine and we tow a trailer behind our van. We do wear out tires rather quickly. Since we've owned it, the dealership has replaced the air conditioning system, the two power motors which control the rear window vents and the windshield wiper motor gears. No transmission problems though!
