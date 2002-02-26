Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager for Sale Near Me
1 listings
180,793 miles
$2,499
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Voyager
J. Wininger, 02/26/2002
Purchased new in Sep 1993. Drives and looks good. Several minor recalls but nothing major. 3.0L engine has plenty of power, and the 3 speed automatic transmission is bullet proof(un-like the 4 speed) Good basic transportation for my family of five.