Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Voyager Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1999 Plymouth Voyager SE
    used

    1999 Plymouth Voyager SE

    180,793 miles

    $2,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Voyager searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager

Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Voyager

Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Voyager
Overall Consumer Rating
3.89 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (11%)
  • 4
    (56%)
  • 3
    (33%)
1994 Base Voyger
J. Wininger,02/26/2002
Purchased new in Sep 1993. Drives and looks good. Several minor recalls but nothing major. 3.0L engine has plenty of power, and the 3 speed automatic transmission is bullet proof(un-like the 4 speed) Good basic transportation for my family of five.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Plymouth
Voyager
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to