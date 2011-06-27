1995 Plymouth Neon Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$792 - $1,871
Used Neon for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The all-new Neon is introduced as Plymouth's entry in the compact car class. Roomy, cute and quick are three of the best adjectives we can find for this car. The Neon is available in coupe and sedan body styles in three trim-levels. Safety equipment includes standard dual airbags, optional antilock brakes and an optional integrated child seat.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Neon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bigwig,10/22/2010
Bought the car with 48K on the car. Since I have owned it (over a year) I have been through TWO coil packs, countless quarts of oil because it leaks and the speedometer and gas gauge only work periodically. The windows leak and the headlights are lame. My rear speakers are blown as well.
Jeanne,03/25/2005
This 5-speed Neon is a peppy little, gas-saving, bundle of fun to drive. The trunk is amazinly large and the back seat can fit two adults fairly comfortably and three uncomfortably - okay for not too long a drive. If I had a negative comment about this car, it would be that climbing hills is trying because I do lose power doing so, but I've had it for 10 years and still love it.
erikd,11/05/2005
My 1995 Plymouth Neon was a great car until it gave up the ghost. I bought it used in 2000 with 51,000 miles on it. I used it extensively to drive from KS to WI, and for a while had a 60 mile one way daily commute. The first problem was that the AC blew out on long trips...froze up the compressor. I had it fixed twice, it broke twice, and I gave up. Then at about 165,000 miles, I lost the timing belt because of the water pump going out, and the last straw was a blown piston ring at 176,000 miles. The body is still surprisingly good despite WI and KS winters. All in all, this is a great little daily driver, and I'm thinking of putting in a remanufactured engine to get some more life out of the body.
revan04,02/19/2004
Bought used 17,000 miles on it. I drove for 5 months before two of the valves cracked. Dealer replaced my car 4 free. Problems soon began, 1) Had the brakes replaced at 35,000, cracked down the middle.(2)Oil pan started to leak, replaced gasket.(3) speedometer stoped working. (4) Had the A/C compressor replaced. 5) Changed the lower engine mount. POS had cost me $3000 in repairs and caused 5 major problems. Car started to leak oil, this time it was the rear main seal. Car had been lightly driven and now had 52,000 miles. Enraged, I sold it to a kid for $1000. Car had a fair value of around $3500. Lost thousands of dollars on this vehicle.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Plymouth Neon features & specs
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1995 Plymouth Neon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019