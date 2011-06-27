  1. Home
1995 Plymouth Neon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The all-new Neon is introduced as Plymouth's entry in the compact car class. Roomy, cute and quick are three of the best adjectives we can find for this car. The Neon is available in coupe and sedan body styles in three trim-levels. Safety equipment includes standard dual airbags, optional antilock brakes and an optional integrated child seat.

Crap box
Bigwig,10/22/2010
Bought the car with 48K on the car. Since I have owned it (over a year) I have been through TWO coil packs, countless quarts of oil because it leaks and the speedometer and gas gauge only work periodically. The windows leak and the headlights are lame. My rear speakers are blown as well.
My Neon
Jeanne,03/25/2005
This 5-speed Neon is a peppy little, gas-saving, bundle of fun to drive. The trunk is amazinly large and the back seat can fit two adults fairly comfortably and three uncomfortably - okay for not too long a drive. If I had a negative comment about this car, it would be that climbing hills is trying because I do lose power doing so, but I've had it for 10 years and still love it.
Like a Timex...
erikd,11/05/2005
My 1995 Plymouth Neon was a great car until it gave up the ghost. I bought it used in 2000 with 51,000 miles on it. I used it extensively to drive from KS to WI, and for a while had a 60 mile one way daily commute. The first problem was that the AC blew out on long trips...froze up the compressor. I had it fixed twice, it broke twice, and I gave up. Then at about 165,000 miles, I lost the timing belt because of the water pump going out, and the last straw was a blown piston ring at 176,000 miles. The body is still surprisingly good despite WI and KS winters. All in all, this is a great little daily driver, and I'm thinking of putting in a remanufactured engine to get some more life out of the body.
Avoid this junk, Buy a Honda Reliable!
revan04,02/19/2004
Bought used 17,000 miles on it. I drove for 5 months before two of the valves cracked. Dealer replaced my car 4 free. Problems soon began, 1) Had the brakes replaced at 35,000, cracked down the middle.(2)Oil pan started to leak, replaced gasket.(3) speedometer stoped working. (4) Had the A/C compressor replaced. 5) Changed the lower engine mount. POS had cost me $3000 in repairs and caused 5 major problems. Car started to leak oil, this time it was the rear main seal. Car had been lightly driven and now had 52,000 miles. Enraged, I sold it to a kid for $1000. Car had a fair value of around $3500. Lost thousands of dollars on this vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Overview

The Used 1995 Plymouth Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Highline 2dr Coupe, Sport 4dr Sedan, Highline 4dr Sedan, and Sport 2dr Coupe.

