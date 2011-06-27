My 1995 Plymouth Neon was a great car until it gave up the ghost. I bought it used in 2000 with 51,000 miles on it. I used it extensively to drive from KS to WI, and for a while had a 60 mile one way daily commute. The first problem was that the AC blew out on long trips...froze up the compressor. I had it fixed twice, it broke twice, and I gave up. Then at about 165,000 miles, I lost the timing belt because of the water pump going out, and the last straw was a blown piston ring at 176,000 miles. The body is still surprisingly good despite WI and KS winters. All in all, this is a great little daily driver, and I'm thinking of putting in a remanufactured engine to get some more life out of the body.

Read more