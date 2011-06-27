Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Consumer Reviews

Crap box Bigwig , 10/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the car with 48K on the car. Since I have owned it (over a year) I have been through TWO coil packs, countless quarts of oil because it leaks and the speedometer and gas gauge only work periodically. The windows leak and the headlights are lame. My rear speakers are blown as well. Report Abuse

My Neon Jeanne , 03/25/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This 5-speed Neon is a peppy little, gas-saving, bundle of fun to drive. The trunk is amazinly large and the back seat can fit two adults fairly comfortably and three uncomfortably - okay for not too long a drive. If I had a negative comment about this car, it would be that climbing hills is trying because I do lose power doing so, but I've had it for 10 years and still love it.

Like a Timex... erikd , 11/05/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1995 Plymouth Neon was a great car until it gave up the ghost. I bought it used in 2000 with 51,000 miles on it. I used it extensively to drive from KS to WI, and for a while had a 60 mile one way daily commute. The first problem was that the AC blew out on long trips...froze up the compressor. I had it fixed twice, it broke twice, and I gave up. Then at about 165,000 miles, I lost the timing belt because of the water pump going out, and the last straw was a blown piston ring at 176,000 miles. The body is still surprisingly good despite WI and KS winters. All in all, this is a great little daily driver, and I'm thinking of putting in a remanufactured engine to get some more life out of the body.

Avoid this junk, Buy a Honda Reliable! revan04 , 02/19/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought used 17,000 miles on it. I drove for 5 months before two of the valves cracked. Dealer replaced my car 4 free. Problems soon began, 1) Had the brakes replaced at 35,000, cracked down the middle.(2)Oil pan started to leak, replaced gasket.(3) speedometer stoped working. (4) Had the A/C compressor replaced. 5) Changed the lower engine mount. POS had cost me $3000 in repairs and caused 5 major problems. Car started to leak oil, this time it was the rear main seal. Car had been lightly driven and now had 52,000 miles. Enraged, I sold it to a kid for $1000. Car had a fair value of around $3500. Lost thousands of dollars on this vehicle.