1999 Plymouth Neon Review

  • Zippy performance with 5-speed and DOHC engine. Handles the twisties with aplomb. Great value.
  • Loud interior. High-silled greenhouse results in that "sitting in a bathtub" feeling. Sketchy reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Into its fifth model year, some of the Neon's light is beginning to wane. Initially considered one of the best new compact cars on the market, the Neon's sales are suffering from poor reliability scores, excessive wind noise and the increasingly good cars being offered by the competition.

Despite this, we still like the Neon. It is undeniably cute and it bests all of its competitors in the fun-to-drive category. It offers more interior room than most of the cars in the compact class, and has nice interiorergonomics. Front seats are comfortable and the rear seats can actually be occupied by adults. Highline sedan models can also be fitted with an integrated child seat, a definite bonus for young families or grandparents who often cart their grandkids around.

Our favorite Neon is the coupe fitted with the 2.0-liter DOHC engine that makes 150 horsepower. Add quick-ratio steering, aluminum wheels, performance tires, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, and get ready for some serious canyon running.

Unfortunately, the reliability bugaboo haunts the Neon at almost every turn. If the surveys conducted by several independent firms around the country are any indication, the Neon suffers from hit-and-miss quality. Edmund's has received mail from folks who think it's the greatest car they've ever owned, and from others who wanted to know if their problems qualified for any lemon law protection. Overall, the impression we've gained is a favorable one, though we are hesitant to recommend this scrappy compact to those who've traditionally driven Japanese imports.

For 1999, Plymouth has revised the equipment availability on some of its packages, but has changed little else. The Neon Style sedan comes standard with power sunroof, power doors, power locks, power mirrors, a leather shift knob, and brightly colored exterior graphics. Too bad it also comes with the lower-output engine.

If Chrysler Corporation can quell consumer fears about the reliability of this little car and keep prices in line, there really won't be any point in shopping around. Just drop in to any Plymouth dealer and drive off in one of the best small cars available today.

1999 Highlights

Nothing changes for '99.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Plymouth Neon.

5(27%)
4(46%)
3(27%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
11 reviews
See all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pretty good car
th neon,07/26/2008
I bought this Neon as my first car, and as a teenage guy I wasn't sure I wanted such a wimpy car. Well, I have had it over a year now, and I love it to death. I have had two small problems with it, the starter motor gave out, and the power locks are giving out. Other than that, it has been a great car. I love the stock sound system, the 6X9's in the back are awesome, but I did put in a new head unit, and now it sounds even better. I also put new hubcaps on becuase the stock ones where hideous. (the graffiti interior pattern is also very ugly, but seat covers can fix that). Great car if you want to put a little bit of creativity into it.
Believer
Davkuy,04/22/2003
When I first went to buy a car I was looking for a used Toyota. The dealership told me about a good deal they had running on Neon's. I almoast turned around and walked out, thinking the Neon was a "disposable car" but I decided to try it. The only 5 speed they had on the Lot was a tricked out expresso with most of the goodies. As soon as I got it out on the road, the car was sold. Recently 4/03 I traded it for a Toyota corolla, (Big Mistake) repairable mistake thank goodness.
Not a bad car
Craig,06/14/2008
This was my second car ever. Went in, had a fun drive with it, and bought it. Only major issue was the head gasket leak which was caused by a poor design. Replaced the old head gasket with a new MLS one, no problem since. A minor issue was a new valve cover gasket replaced after 75k miles. $30 and 30 minutes in your driveway will take care of this, no big deal. This was my first Neon of two and I plan on buying another. They're fairly common part cars and easy to fix. I love the DOHC engine but the 3-speed automatic can be a slouch at times. Keep up with your oil changes and a Neon will last you a long time.
1999 Plymouth Neon 4 Dr Highline Sedan
Raj,08/01/2008
The first 6 years went fine. In 2005 all the problems started, the car stalled half a dozen times between repeated trips to the dealership. They replaced the head gasket, timing belt, starter cables, spark plugs, ignition cables, rear main seal. Finally, they found a faulty relay due to the AC compressor which also was replaced. In Feb 2007 the vehicle would not start. Guess what? They replaced the fuel pump too. I've spend over $5000 in repairs. Now the vehicle stalls intermittently, the engine hesitates and jerks. The hp is gone. Do not buy this vehicle. It's proof that domestic vehicles are absolute junk. The Neon was so bad it was discontinued after the 2005 model. Nightmare!
See all 11 reviews of the 1999 Plymouth Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Plymouth Neon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Plymouth Neon

Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Overview

The Used 1999 Plymouth Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon Coupe. Available styles include Competition 2dr Coupe, Expresso 4dr Sedan, Highline 4dr Sedan, Expresso 2dr Coupe, Highline 2dr Coupe, and Competition 4dr Sedan.

