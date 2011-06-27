2000 Plymouth Neon Review
Pros & Cons
- Large interior, competent handling, dirt-cheap.
- Peppy DOHC engine gone, low roofline, no more coupe.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even though it's been redesigned, the Neon retains strengths such as its spunky attitude and weaknesses such as a lack of powertrain refinement - - the optional automatic tranny is still a primitive three-speed unit.
Vehicle overview
DaimlerChrysler is billing the current-generation Neon as "quiet, sophisticated and still a lot of fun." Fun seems to be the catchword for the Neon. It's used repeatedly by the manufacturer including, "fun-to-drive handling and steering" and "fun-to-drive attributes." Its maker obviously wants people to know that while the Neon has grown up, it hasn't grown old. It's probably worthwhile for them to stress the fun factor, since the coupe version has been absent since the 2000-model-year redesign, meaning that a four-door sedan will have to suffice for all those economy car thrill-seekers out there.
While a fun factor still exists when piloting the Plymouth Neon, the "quiet, sophisticated" aspects are nowhere to be found. The standard 132-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four received improvements to the air induction and intake manifold systems last year to provide torque over a broader rpm range, but the powerplant still makes too much noise at high rpms.
A word of advice: make sure you stick with the standard equipment five-speed manual transmission. Plymouth has the cojones to charge $600 for its lame-ass and out-of-date three-speed automatic while the cheaper Hyundai Elantra and Daewoo Nubira offer four-speed autos. Whatever.
With a refined suspension that offers plenty of wheel travel, the Neon's ride is smooth, and it's further enhanced with premium shock absorbers and rear sway bars. The power rack-and-pinion steering and precisely tuned suspension also contribute to the Neon's cruising quality while making it an absolute blast when canyon carving. Stopping power comes from a front disc/rear drum combo, but buyers may want to opt for four-wheel discs with ABS and traction control.
We genuinely like the Neon's exterior features that include jewel-like headlamps, a sleek roofline, and large tail lamps. With a long wheelbase and wide track, the Neon also offers exceptional interior room and a stable ride.
Items like a radio/cassette combo and four Big Gulp-sized cupholders are much appreciated, yet overall feature content is still lacking. You can't even get power rear windows or cruise control as standard equipment. New options for 2001, including side-impact airbags and leather seats, have somewhat expanded the Neon's feature list. We also give Plymouth credit for creating an attractive cabin with available white-faced gauges and a swoopy dash that appears very upscale.
Unfortunately, competitors like the Ford Focus, Mazda Protege and Nissan Sentra offer more bang for the buck in terms of both refinement and content while still providing enthusiasts with a fun-to-drive car. We bid a fond adieu to Plymouth.
2000 Highlights
Features & Specs
Safety
