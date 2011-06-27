  1. Home
2000 Plymouth Neon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, competent handling, dirt-cheap.
  • Peppy DOHC engine gone, low roofline, no more coupe.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though it's been redesigned, the Neon retains strengths such as its spunky attitude and weaknesses such as a lack of powertrain refinement - - the optional automatic tranny is still a primitive three-speed unit.

Vehicle overview

DaimlerChrysler is billing the current-generation Neon as "quiet, sophisticated and still a lot of fun." Fun seems to be the catchword for the Neon. It's used repeatedly by the manufacturer including, "fun-to-drive handling and steering" and "fun-to-drive attributes." Its maker obviously wants people to know that while the Neon has grown up, it hasn't grown old. It's probably worthwhile for them to stress the fun factor, since the coupe version has been absent since the 2000-model-year redesign, meaning that a four-door sedan will have to suffice for all those economy car thrill-seekers out there.

While a fun factor still exists when piloting the Plymouth Neon, the "quiet, sophisticated" aspects are nowhere to be found. The standard 132-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four received improvements to the air induction and intake manifold systems last year to provide torque over a broader rpm range, but the powerplant still makes too much noise at high rpms.

A word of advice: make sure you stick with the standard equipment five-speed manual transmission. Plymouth has the cojones to charge $600 for its lame-ass and out-of-date three-speed automatic while the cheaper Hyundai Elantra and Daewoo Nubira offer four-speed autos. Whatever.

With a refined suspension that offers plenty of wheel travel, the Neon's ride is smooth, and it's further enhanced with premium shock absorbers and rear sway bars. The power rack-and-pinion steering and precisely tuned suspension also contribute to the Neon's cruising quality while making it an absolute blast when canyon carving. Stopping power comes from a front disc/rear drum combo, but buyers may want to opt for four-wheel discs with ABS and traction control.

We genuinely like the Neon's exterior features that include jewel-like headlamps, a sleek roofline, and large tail lamps. With a long wheelbase and wide track, the Neon also offers exceptional interior room and a stable ride.

Items like a radio/cassette combo and four Big Gulp-sized cupholders are much appreciated, yet overall feature content is still lacking. You can't even get power rear windows or cruise control as standard equipment. New options for 2001, including side-impact airbags and leather seats, have somewhat expanded the Neon's feature list. We also give Plymouth credit for creating an attractive cabin with available white-faced gauges and a swoopy dash that appears very upscale.

Unfortunately, competitors like the Ford Focus, Mazda Protege and Nissan Sentra offer more bang for the buck in terms of both refinement and content while still providing enthusiasts with a fun-to-drive car. We bid a fond adieu to Plymouth.

2000 Highlights

Side-impact airbags and leather seats are now available in Plymouth's economy car. If you've got a hankering for the Plymouth nameplate, act fast; as of 2002 Plymouth will be closing shop and subsuming its identity to the gods of DaimlerChrysler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Neon.

5(62%)
4(26%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Plymouth Neon
Gary Bader,06/28/2008
It is a great car. I had very little problems with it. I would buy another one. Great in the snow.
It's a shame they stopped making these!
MadScotsMan,12/05/2008
This car was originally purchased for my wife in 2002. I have been driving it regularly since 2006. It has 122,000 miles on it it runs like a champ. No major issues at all. I drive about 50% dirt roads and it handles great in all road/weather conditions...particularly good in snow with good tires. I drive in some pretty awful conditions and am quite confident in the Neon. This has proven to be one of the most reliable, fun to drive and economical cars I've ever purchased. The only problem I've had is leaky window and trunk seals. I look forward to many more enjoyable miles out of this fun and terribly underrated car. Excellent rally-cross capabilities!
My First Car
JustinP,11/01/2009
I bought this car for 1500 and despite having only one previous owner, this person didn't do ANY maintenance on the car, and left all of that up to the next owner, me. The front power windows haven't worked since the purchase. A/C went out after 1 year. Chipping paint is pretty common on the front bumper. The front passenger speaker blew around 80k mi, and the in-dash speaker on the same side went as well around 92k. I have all aftermarket speakers in the car now. I had problems with the alternator twice, but only had to replace it once. It is comfy however; lots of room for 5 passengers. The CD changer broke on me when I tried playing burnt CDs, which lead to the replacement of the stereo.
Look Elsewhere
Jason,06/02/2005
Did not have a great experience with this car. Build quality was horrible. The brake pads fell off locking the wheel on way to work. Also had the brakes not work at all (vacuum problem) and almost ended up in the Bay. Lots of rattles, bumper faded (seems to be a usual problem with red Neons). Car feels small, but did have a comfortable seat. With seats down, you could fit quite a bit of stuff. Had a 5 speed manual transmission (automatic was only 3 speed!) which was a bit clunky. The rubberized plastic parts were peeling before I bought it, and only got worse (even with my obsessive car detailing!).
See all 42 reviews of the 2000 Plymouth Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2000 Plymouth Neon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2000 Plymouth Neon Overview

The Used 2000 Plymouth Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan. Available styles include Highline 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

