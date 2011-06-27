Used 2001 Plymouth Neon for Sale

  • $4,895

    2000 Plymouth Neon Highline

    87,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia

    : HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Replaced Wiper Blades, Replaced Engine Mount, Bright White exterior and Taupe interior, Highline trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Reliable. AIR CONDITIONING, 2.0L (122) SOHC SMPI 16-VALVE 4-CYL E. HIGHLINE QUICK-ORDER PKG. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Plymouth Highline with Bright White exterior and Taupe interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 132 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AIR CONDITIONING, HIGHLINE QUICK-ORDER PKG: base vehicle, 2.0L (122) SOHC SMPI 16-VALVE 4-CYL ENGINE: (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Neon Highline.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1P3ES46C1YD574930
    Stock: 2029355A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-04-2020

  • $1,499

    2000 Plymouth Neon LX

    139,123 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota

    All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Neon LX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1P3ES46C3YD553223
    Stock: 4265
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2000 Plymouth Neon Highline

    197,364 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina

    ** CARFAX TWO OWNERS & NO ACCIDENTS ** 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** OVER DRIVE ** REAR SPOILER ** 15 INCH FACTORY ALUMINUM WHEELS ** DUAL FRONT AIR BAGS ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES ** LOCKABLE GLOVE BOX ** D/N INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR ** DRIVER/PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** VANITY MIRROR ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CLOCK ** TRIP COMPUTER ** AM/FM RADIO ** CASSETTE PLAYER ** BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** FACTORY CARPET FLOOR MATS ** FRONT BUCKET SEATS **

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Neon Highline.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1P3ES46C3YD667819
    Stock: 667819
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,888

    1999 Plymouth Neon Highline

    139,425 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon

    WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESAS-IS PRE-AUCTIONCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS THIS IS A 1999 PLYMOUTH NEON HIGHLINE COUPE A FWD AUTOMATIC WITH A 4-Cyl 2.0 Liter ENGINECALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT IS GONE!!!AND SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Highline.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1P3ES42C6XD166184
    Stock: 8883
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $950

    1998 Plymouth Neon Highline

    72,045 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire

    ** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Highline.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1P3ES47C2WD738116
    Stock: TE1180A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2020

