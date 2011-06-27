Close

Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon

1999 PLYMOUTH NEON HIGHLINE COUPE A FWD AUTOMATIC WITH A 4-Cyl 2.0 Liter ENGINE
BICKMORE AUTO SALES
2020 E. POWELL BLVD
GRESHAM, OR, 97080

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Highline .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1P3ES42C6XD166184

Stock: 8883

Certified Pre-Owned: No

