Consumer Rating
(26)
1998 Plymouth Neon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Zippy performance with 5-speed. Handles the twisties with aplomb. Good build quality. Great value.
  • Loud interior. High-silled greenhouse results in that "sitting in a bathtub" feeling. Sketchy reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Into its fifth model year, some of the Neon's light is beginning to wane. Initially considered one of the best new compact cars on the market, the Neon's sales are beginning to suffer from poor reliability scores, excessive wind noise and the increasingly good cars being offered by the competition.

Despite this, we still like the Neon. It is undeniably cute and it bests all of its competitors in the fun-to-drive category. It offers more interior room than most of the cars in the compact class, and has nice interior ergonomics. Front seats are comfortable and the rear seats can actually be occupied by adults. Highline sedan models can also be fitted with an integrated child seat, a definite bonus for young families or grandparents who often cart their grandkids around.

Our favorite Neon is the Competition Cpoupe. This is basically the same car that is used in Neon Challenge races sponsored by Chrysler Corporation. By choosing it, you'll get a 2.0-liter DOHC engine that makes 150 horsepower, a power bulge hood, quick-ratio steering, aluminum wheels, performance tires, four-wheel disc brakes and some cool graphics. Throw on a set of antilock brakes and get ready for some serious canyon running.

Unfortunately, the reliability bugaboo haunts the Neon at almost every turn. If the surveys conducted by several independent firms around the country are any indication, the Neon suffers from hit-and-miss quality. Edmund's has received mail from folks who think it's the greatest car they've ever owned, and from others who wanted to know if their problems qualified for any lemon law protection. Overall, the impression we've gained is a favorable one, though we are hesitant to recommend this scrappy compact to those who've traditionally driven Japanese imports.

For 1998 Plymouth is again forced to address the Neon's most nagging complaint: noise. By installing a structural oil pan, Plymouth hopes that the added rigidity will quiet the Neon's rattly chassis. Other changes for the 1998 Neon are cosmetic: new paint and a Style Group that will be added late in the year.

If Chrysler Corporation can quell consumer fears about the reliability of this little car and keep prices in line, there really won't be any point in shopping around. Just drop in to any Plymouth dealer and drive off in one of the best small cars available today.

1998 Highlights

California and other emission-regulating states get an LEV (Low Emission Vehicle) engine calibration. Also changed this year are ABS, a new ignition key lock and the addition of four new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Plymouth Neon.

5(23%)
4(35%)
3(15%)
2(27%)
1(0%)
3.5
26 reviews
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Had so Far!
Ana,07/12/2010
I'm seeing a lot of comments about the head gasket breaking and i have never had that problem before. the car makes a lot of noise when you accelerate but once you get to your speed it drives great. its a fast little bugger! on the highway it starts to shake at about 70 but is ultra smooth. have never had to replace anything major expect the radiator and cooling fans. for the past 3 years the FM reception doesn't work but i don't really mind even though I'm thinking of replacing the radio. the only thing i really dislike is that after having it for 6 years it has started to rust on the roof and the paint is chipping off. it doesn't give it an appealing look.
Think Twice before buying
buyerbeware,11/16/2003
Like some of the others, I have had gaskets replaced numerous times and still they cant' get it right. I have had a sun roof that has been replace 3 times and is still broken which is not under warrenty and the dealer will not fix. The engine light comes on very every 3-4 months due to carbon build up on some sensor which the dealer can't seem to fixed. I would not reccommend this car to anyone. Buyer beware.
I hate my car
Anthony T,08/19/2008
I've owned this car as a high school student just to drive around town, to and from school and work and that's about all it is good for. It is not a pleasure to drive, and I hate the way it looks, inside and out. It's a good first-car, but even then I wouldn't recommend it.
I hate it
jacki_chan73,11/13/2012
This car is terrible. I have owned it for about a year and a half and it sucks. I have to work on it constantly, and have had to make many repairs. The dash will quit working and the only way to fix it is to push on the glass to get it working, and even then the speedometer goes crazy. It is a zippy car, but it shakes really bad if you go 60 or above, which sucks for long drives. The interior isn't so bad, but if you're tall like me, opt for a different car, leg room sucks and it's pretty much on the ground, I have to practically roll out of the car to get out. I've replaced the tires, spark plugs, battery four times (for some reason it shorted out constantly, really bad wiring)
See all 26 reviews of the 1998 Plymouth Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1998 Plymouth Neon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Plymouth Neon

