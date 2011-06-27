Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Neon 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$1,656
|$1,761
|Clean
|$1,289
|$1,463
|$1,558
|Average
|$944
|$1,078
|$1,151
|Rough
|$598
|$694
|$745
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Neon Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$1,912
|$1,981
|Clean
|$1,578
|$1,690
|$1,752
|Average
|$1,155
|$1,245
|$1,295
|Rough
|$732
|$801
|$838
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Neon Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$1,928
|$2,017
|Clean
|$1,559
|$1,704
|$1,785
|Average
|$1,141
|$1,256
|$1,319
|Rough
|$723
|$808
|$854
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$1,775
|$1,866
|Clean
|$1,418
|$1,569
|$1,651
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,156
|$1,220
|Rough
|$658
|$744
|$790
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$1,778
|$1,871
|Clean
|$1,418
|$1,571
|$1,655
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,158
|$1,223
|Rough
|$658
|$745
|$792