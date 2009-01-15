Vehicle overview

DaimlerChrysler is billing the current-generation Neon as "quiet, sophisticated and still a lot of fun." Fun seems to be the catchword for the Neon. It's used repeatedly by the manufacturer including, "fun-to-drive handling and steering" and "fun-to-drive attributes." Its maker obviously wants people to know that while the Neon has grown up, it hasn't grown old.

While a fun factor still exists when piloting the Plymouth Neon, the "quiet, sophisticated" aspects are nowhere to be found. The standard 132-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four received refinements to the air induction and intake manifold systems last year to provide torque over a broader rpm range while simultaneously quelling engine noise, but the powerplant still makes too much racket at high rpms.

A word of advice: make sure you stick with the standard equipment five-speed manual transmission. Plymouth has the cojones to charge $600 for its lame-oid and out-of-date three-speed automatic while the cheaper Hyundai Elantra and Daewoo Nubira utilize four-speed autos. Whatever.

With a refined suspension that offers plenty of wheel travel, the Neon's ride is smooth, and it's further enhanced with premium shock absorbers and rear sway bars. The power rack-and-pinion steering and precisely tuned suspension also contribute to the Neon's cruising quality while making it an absolute blast when canyon carving. Stopping power comes from a front disc/rear drum combo, but buyers may want to opt for four-wheel discs with ABS and traction control.

We genuinely like the Neon's exterior features that include jewel-like headlamps, a sleek roofline, and large tail lamps. Utilizing a long wheelbase and wide track, the Neon also offers exceptional interior room and a stable ride.

Plymouth's version of the Neon comes in two models. Base Neons are simply called "Sedan" while upscale models benefit from "LX" badging. Standard items like a radio/cassette combo and four Big Gulp-sized cupholders are much appreciated, yet overall feature content is still lacking. You don't even get power rear windows, a tachometer, or cruise control as standard equipment on the "upscale" LX model. New options for 2001, including side-impact airbags and leather seats, have somewhat expanded the Neon's feature list. You can also get a sunroof as part of the Sun and Sound or Value/Fun option packages. We give Plymouth credit for creating an attractive cabin that appears very upscale and for offering a standard 132-horsepower engine, even in the base Neon.

Unfortunately, competitors like the Ford Focus, Mazda Protege and Nissan Sentra offer more bang for the buck in terms of both refinement and content while still providing enthusiasts with a fun-to-drive car. We bid a fond adieu to Plymouth.