Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$1,741
|$1,861
|Clean
|$1,335
|$1,586
|$1,703
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,277
|$1,386
|Rough
|$814
|$968
|$1,070
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,326
|$1,590
|$1,706
|Clean
|$1,208
|$1,449
|$1,561
|Average
|$972
|$1,166
|$1,271
|Rough
|$737
|$884
|$981