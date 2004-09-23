Used 2004 Panoz Esperante for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Panoz Esperante searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Panoz Esperante
Read recent reviews for the Panoz Esperante
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.85 Reviews
Report abuse
Jeffthefish,09/23/2004
The Panoz Esperante recaptures the feeling of the old 289 Cobra, which was always the most exciting streetable ride there was. There's a fun factor so lacking in the other cars available today. Some are faster, most quieter and ride better, some are surely better put together and use prettier materials, but the Panoz gives something else-those intangibles the Cobra gave, the perfect feedback, the complete involvement, the roughness around the edges, the classic style, the exclusivity and the performance that feels better than it actually is. The Esperante, an American made toy, w/high-tech, expensive components that knocks your age back 25-35 years