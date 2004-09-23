Used 2004 Panoz Esperante for Sale Near Me

The Panoz Esperante recaptures the feeling of the old 289 Cobra, which was always the most exciting streetable ride there was. There's a fun factor so lacking in the other cars available today. Some are faster, most quieter and ride better, some are surely better put together and use prettier materials, but the Panoz gives something else-those intangibles the Cobra gave, the perfect feedback, the complete involvement, the roughness around the edges, the classic style, the exclusivity and the performance that feels better than it actually is. The Esperante, an American made toy, w/high-tech, expensive components that knocks your age back 25-35 years

