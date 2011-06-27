2004 Panoz Esperante Review
Pros & Cons
- Thrilling exhaust note, impressive structural integrity, predictable handling.
- Lack of stability control, no side airbags, quirky ergonomics, awkward steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though suffering from quirky ergonomics and borrowed cockpit components, the Panoz offers performance on par with the world's best sports cars and exclusivity that practically guarantees that yours will be the only one at the country club.
2004 Highlights
New this year is a coupe model and the GTLM, the latter of which features a supercharged engine, more aggressive suspension tuning, a lighter body and revised front and rear fascias. The GT model is a GTLM without the supercharger. A four-speed automatic transmission is newly available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Panoz Esperante.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jeffthefish,09/23/2004
The Panoz Esperante recaptures the feeling of the old 289 Cobra, which was always the most exciting streetable ride there was. There's a fun factor so lacking in the other cars available today. Some are faster, most quieter and ride better, some are surely better put together and use prettier materials, but the Panoz gives something else-those intangibles the Cobra gave, the perfect feedback, the complete involvement, the roughness around the edges, the classic style, the exclusivity and the performance that feels better than it actually is. The Esperante, an American made toy, w/high-tech, expensive components that knocks your age back 25-35 years
catinthe_hat,02/29/2004
you should get this car. it is fast and sweet
djbutter,06/08/2004
the esperante has good handleing and great power but the ride is terrible.it is an overpriced auto that drives terrible and i am not thriled by it.
Steve Robinson,07/27/2004
An absolute joy to drive. Perfect blend of style, comfort, handling and power. American ingenuity at its finest. A great throwback to European styling with modern practicality and reliability.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
425 hp @ 6000 rpm
