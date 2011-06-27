Used 2004 Panoz Esperante Consumer Reviews
A high-tech, modern throwback
The Panoz Esperante recaptures the feeling of the old 289 Cobra, which was always the most exciting streetable ride there was. There's a fun factor so lacking in the other cars available today. Some are faster, most quieter and ride better, some are surely better put together and use prettier materials, but the Panoz gives something else-those intangibles the Cobra gave, the perfect feedback, the complete involvement, the roughness around the edges, the classic style, the exclusivity and the performance that feels better than it actually is. The Esperante, an American made toy, w/high-tech, expensive components that knocks your age back 25-35 years
catinthe_hat
you should get this car. it is fast and sweet
panoz esperante
the esperante has good handleing and great power but the ride is terrible.it is an overpriced auto that drives terrible and i am not thriled by it.
Panoz Esperante
An absolute joy to drive. Perfect blend of style, comfort, handling and power. American ingenuity at its finest. A great throwback to European styling with modern practicality and reliability.
Ferrari drivers give me the thumbs up!
This car gets me more valet attention than any car I have ever had. And I have had over 30 cars!
