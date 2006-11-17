Used 2006 Panoz Esperante
Pros & Cons
- Solid structural integrity, balanced handling, aggressive exhaust note.
- Stability control and side airbags not available, steering lacks road feel, odd ergonomics.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An exotic in the classic sense, the 2006 Panoz Esperante combines quirky ergonomics with sexy lines, thrilling performance and the smug satisfaction that yours will most likely be the only one at the country club.
Vehicle overview
Constructed in a small factory in rural Georgia, the Esperante is the realized dream of Daniel Panoz. Frustrated with the fact that exotic high-performance sports cars were the exclusive domain of European manufacturers, Daniel set out to build an all-American sports car that would not only challenge the world's top nameplates, but would do so with a more reliable, easy-to-own package than those often-temperamental Euros.
A marriage of Panoz's chassis expertise and readily available Ford V8 power, the Esperante has a sleek, Jaguar-like style. The body and impressively rigid chassis are hand-built and comprised of aluminum for light weight. Panoz has been a proponent of aluminum construction since the company opened its doors in the late 1980s. The chief benefit of aluminum is its ability to provide the stiffness of steel with less weight. Panoz uses aerospace methods to form the Esperante's body. An all-aluminum space frame serves as the car's backbone and carbon-fiber is used to join the body to the frame.
A 4.6-liter V8, gunning out 320 horsepower, sits under the long hood and drivers can choose between a manual or automatic transmission. Should a 5.1-second 0-60 time and a top speed of 155 (electronically limited) not be sufficient, there is also the GTLM model that ups the ante to 420 horsepower, thanks to a supercharger. The car's lightweight, rigid chassis and growling V8 make for a visceral feel on the road and impressive numbers at the track.
While it may not possess all the electronic wizardry found in the latest German roadsters or the outright performance of a Corvette Z06, the Esperante has something else -- a raw, unencumbered feel that gives it a personality that the competition left behind long ago in search of new customers.
Panoz Esperante models
Both coupe and roadster versions of the Panoz Esperante are offered, each available in base, GT and GTLM trim levels. Standard features include a full leather interior, a power top for the roadster and a Rockford-Fosgate audio system. Optional are carbon-fiber spoilers, a variety of BBS alloy wheels, upgraded Brembo brakes, a 10-disc CD changer, custom-matched luggage and even matching golf bags. The GT adds more aggressive suspension tuning, a lighter body and revised fascias. The GTLM includes all of the GT's equipment plus a supercharged engine.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A Ford-based 4.6-liter V8 with 320 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque powers the base and GT versions of the Esperante. The GTLM includes a supercharged version of that V8 good for 420 hp. A five-speed manual is standard, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. Panoz claims that the non-supercharged Esperante will run from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, through the quarter-mile in 13.7 seconds and on to a top speed (limited electronically) of 155 mph.
Safety: Traction control and antilock brakes highlight the safety features list. Side airbags and stability control aren't available. Panoz claims that the Esperante's aluminum intensive and modular construction makes the sports car more crashworthy, especially in side impacts.
Safety
Traction control and antilock brakes highlight the safety features list. Side airbags and stability control aren't available. Panoz claims that the Esperante's aluminum intensive and modular construction makes the sports car more crashworthy, especially in side impacts.
Driving
With its bellowing exhaust and a shifter that moves with the precise action of a rifle bolt, the Panoz Esperante is a blast to rip through the gears. The acceleration doesn't seem to let up as speed climbs. And when the road gets twisty, a balanced chassis and minimal body roll allow rapid progress to be made without having to endure a harsh ride. The demerits are few, but include a touchy steering rack that's down on road feel.
Interior
An elegant cockpit features a center-mounted instrument panel, white-faced gauges, real wood trim (carbon fiber is optional) and a gorgeous aluminum shifter. A few strange elements are present, however, such as a headlight switch obviously sourced from Ford, hidden power mirror controls and a hand brake that can be a knuckle bruiser if care isn't taken when releasing it. Wind buffeting with the top down is minimal. A plastic rear window is disappointing, given that the Esperante's competitors all have glass in back.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Esperante
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Panoz Esperante.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- appearance
- emission system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car attracts more attention than any car I have owned. It is beautiful in styling and build quality, very functional, and very cool. It handles like a dream and has a great exhaust note. Everyone wants to know what it is and what it cost.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
4.6L 8cyl 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|305 hp @ 5800 rpm
|GTLM 2dr Coupe
4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT 2dr Coupe
4.6L 8cyl 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|305 hp @ 5800 rpm
FAQ
Is the Panoz Esperante a good car?
Is the Panoz Esperante reliable?
Is the 2006 Panoz Esperante a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 Panoz Esperante?
The least-expensive 2006 Panoz Esperante is the 2006 Panoz Esperante 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $98,229.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $98,229
- GTLM 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $128,319
- GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $103,040
What are the different models of Panoz Esperante?
More about the 2006 Panoz Esperante
Used 2006 Panoz Esperante Overview
The Used 2006 Panoz Esperante is offered in the following submodels: Esperante GTLM, Esperante Coupe, Esperante Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), GTLM 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M), GT 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), GTLM 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M), and GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2006 Panoz Esperante?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Panoz Esperante and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 Esperante 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 Esperante.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 Panoz Esperante and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 Esperante featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2006 Panoz Esperante?
Which 2006 Panoz Esperantes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Panoz Esperante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2006 Panoz Esperante.
Can't find a new 2006 Panoz Esperantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Panoz Esperante for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,490.
Find a new Panoz for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,943.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2006 Panoz Esperante?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Panoz lease specials
Related Used 2006 Panoz Esperante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles