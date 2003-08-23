Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LSS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1999 Oldsmobile LSS
    used

    1999 Oldsmobile LSS

    129,792 miles

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile LSS searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile LSS
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile LSS

Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile LSS
Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Nice full size sedan
redesprit,08/23/2003
This is nice car and very similar to the Bonneville SSEs I have driven. The only mechanical problem I have had with this car was a plenum chamber failure at 60,000 miles. This is common with the 3800 v-6. so much so that the dealer maintains 10 in stock at all times. About an $800 repair by the time the mechanic washes his hands. All-in-all, a very comfortable highway cruiser and great for long trips.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Oldsmobile
LSS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to