  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard equipment, sporty looks, standard ABS
  • Dated design, low seating positions
Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale
List Price Estimate
$993 - $2,428
Used Cutlass Supreme for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If you've been saving your pennies to snap up a copy of the current Cutlass Supreme, better act fast. This aged model is retiring early in the 1997 model year to make way for the all-new Oldsmobile Intrigue.

We've always liked the racy styling of the Cutlass Supreme, though it is beginning to look a bit geriatric. The formerly optional twin-cam engine turned the Cutlass into a formidable sport coupe or sedan, with performance equaling that of such cars as the Thunderbird V8, Monte Carlo Z34, and Intrepid ES. Alas, Oldsmobile has dropped this potent engine from the options list for 1997.

Inside, a smoothly-flowing dash housing dual airbags offers a simple layout, easy-to-read gauges, and rotary climate controls that feel and operate like those of much more expensive automobiles. In fact, the Cutlass interior, like those in all Oldsmobiles, is a perfect example of ergonomic design. Interior fabrics are a bit too Seventies' in look and feel, but the rest of the interior is just fine. Not as roomy as the Ford Taurus in back, the Cutlass could use some improvement in the rear quarters. High door sills impede progress in and out of the car.

This year, Olds changes very little on the Cutlass Supreme. Alloy wheels come standard, as does a power trunk release. Coupes get side-impact protection that meets current federal standards (sedans have met the standard for years now). And, hold on to your hats, engine cradle corrosion resistance has been improved by a switch to ELPO coating, though we aren't sure what dog food has to do with preventing rust.

So, those looking for a traditional, attractive sedan or coupe that offers good value will find one at the local Oldsmobile dealer, but only for a limited time.

1997 Highlights

Alloy wheels and a power trunk release are added to the standard equipment list, while coupes gain side-impact protection that meets federal safety standards. The 3.4-liter, DOHC V6 engine is dropped from the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(43%)
4(45%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cooling System Problems
DLR,06/29/2010
I've loved this car but it's given me persistent cooling system problems with no end in sight. I think I'm finally going to retire this one. I've had water pumps, hoses, radiators (!!) and gaskets replaced and it's still leaking and causing problems. Everything else has been more than fine, so this is frustrating. (145k miles) It's very hard to work on this car because everything is packed in so tight and in difficult spots to reach. Small tasks can take multiple days.
Nice car
FRANK DIAZ DONIKIAN,11/07/2008
It is true is very difficult to access to the spark plugs located at rear. The car is some slow to start when the green light is lighting. Of course it has 160 HP, but on road its perfomance is great.
One of the best cars I've ever driven
stryker91,12/09/2013
I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive.
Great looking and fuel mileage to match
M. Gray,05/12/2006
I was given this car after my mother died and I love it. I have to admit when I went with her to pick it up, I was jealous of this car's good looks. The 30+ miles to the gallon on a 9 year old car is great. With over 153,000 plus miles I still will not hesitate to take it anywhere. I have put less than $500 into this car (not counting oil changes, which we do regularly, and tires) and would recommend it to anyone looking for a resonably priced and attractive car for a recent high school grad.
See all 32 reviews of the 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan, and SL 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

Can't find a used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,257.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,096.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,073.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme lease specials

Related Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles