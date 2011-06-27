  1. Home
Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Crimson King
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
