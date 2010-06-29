Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale Near Me

Blue 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 12V BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.

1992 OLDS CUTLASS SUPREME 4 DOOR SEDAN-- HASN'T BEEN STARTED / MOVED IN OVER 5 YEARS-- PAINT IS POOR-- SUPPOSED TO BE SOMETHING WRONG WITH EIGTHER THE ENGINE OR TRANSMISSION-- ALUMINUM WHEELS-- A/C-- AM / FM STEREO--TIRES DRYROTTED-- www.highviewmotors.net-- NO PROCESSING FEES, SAVES YOU UP TO $598.00 OVER THE COMPETITION!!-- TOLL FREE- 1.888.300.2405-- HIGHVIEW MOTORS INC-GMC TRUCKS 1409 MAIN ST. ALTAVISTA, VA 24517-- GMC CERTIFIED SERVICE-- PPG COLLISION REPAIR CENTER-- 24 HR. TOWING RECOVERY SERVICE-- 'SINCE 1961'

57000 actual miles leather power top 3.1 v6 keyless entry cold a/c immaculate shape. Belong to one of my long time great customers. Nancy believes Ken has way to many cars. you can contact them directly Ken or Nancy 402 540 5001 Visit Eastep's Wheels Inc. online at www.eastepswheels.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402 464 9397 today to schedule your test drive.

