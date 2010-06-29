Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
    used

    1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

    18,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,988

    Details
  • 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

    57,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,800

    Details
  • 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

    97,673 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Cooling System Problems
DLR,06/29/2010
I've loved this car but it's given me persistent cooling system problems with no end in sight. I think I'm finally going to retire this one. I've had water pumps, hoses, radiators (!!) and gaskets replaced and it's still leaking and causing problems. Everything else has been more than fine, so this is frustrating. (145k miles) It's very hard to work on this car because everything is packed in so tight and in difficult spots to reach. Small tasks can take multiple days.
