Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews

Cooling System Problems DLR , 06/29/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've loved this car but it's given me persistent cooling system problems with no end in sight. I think I'm finally going to retire this one. I've had water pumps, hoses, radiators (!!) and gaskets replaced and it's still leaking and causing problems. Everything else has been more than fine, so this is frustrating. (145k miles) It's very hard to work on this car because everything is packed in so tight and in difficult spots to reach. Small tasks can take multiple days.

Nice car FRANK DIAZ DONIKIAN , 11/07/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It is true is very difficult to access to the spark plugs located at rear. The car is some slow to start when the green light is lighting. Of course it has 160 HP, but on road its perfomance is great.

One of the best cars I've ever driven stryker91 , 12/09/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive.

Great looking and fuel mileage to match M. Gray , 05/12/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was given this car after my mother died and I love it. I have to admit when I went with her to pick it up, I was jealous of this car's good looks. The 30+ miles to the gallon on a 9 year old car is great. With over 153,000 plus miles I still will not hesitate to take it anywhere. I have put less than $500 into this car (not counting oil changes, which we do regularly, and tires) and would recommend it to anyone looking for a resonably priced and attractive car for a recent high school grad.