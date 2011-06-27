Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews
Cooling System Problems
I've loved this car but it's given me persistent cooling system problems with no end in sight. I think I'm finally going to retire this one. I've had water pumps, hoses, radiators (!!) and gaskets replaced and it's still leaking and causing problems. Everything else has been more than fine, so this is frustrating. (145k miles) It's very hard to work on this car because everything is packed in so tight and in difficult spots to reach. Small tasks can take multiple days.
Nice car
It is true is very difficult to access to the spark plugs located at rear. The car is some slow to start when the green light is lighting. Of course it has 160 HP, but on road its perfomance is great.
One of the best cars I've ever driven
I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive.
Great looking and fuel mileage to match
I was given this car after my mother died and I love it. I have to admit when I went with her to pick it up, I was jealous of this car's good looks. The 30+ miles to the gallon on a 9 year old car is great. With over 153,000 plus miles I still will not hesitate to take it anywhere. I have put less than $500 into this car (not counting oil changes, which we do regularly, and tires) and would recommend it to anyone looking for a resonably priced and attractive car for a recent high school grad.
1997 cutlass supreme sl
Awesome car. Runs great. Very low maintenance car. Awesome ride and very comfy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Supreme
Related Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner