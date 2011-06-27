Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Consumer Reviews
Great car for less $$$
This car is so underated, GM really made a winner out of its Calais line. I have the 2.5L and its lasted a good long 15 years with a lot of miles on it. Original engine and transmission with only a few repairs. I see other Calais's on the road so I know they are cars that are built to last. It won't be worth fixing when something major does go wrong, but I'm driving it till it dies and I have my fingers crossed that it lasts a couple more years or 20,000 more miles. It's been real reliable for me, only time it wouldn't start was when the starter died. I'm real happy with this car and not planning on replacing in the near future.
Don't buy the Quad 4!
This car was a lemon from the start, a good idea that was poorly executed. If you see one today DO NOT BUY IT! The Quad 4 engine was not built to last and if you need a replacement one it's $5000. More than the value of the car! Beware!
91 Olds 442
This was the HO Quad with FE3 suspension and 5 speed manual. Lots of guts 30 MPG highway and just plain fun to drive. Reliable and dependable.
great car! Until problems come.
I purchased this car in 1991. The car was great! Excellent gas millege, great stamina, great performance, everything was great! Then problems came around 1995. It started with a dead battery in winter of '95 I replaced it easily. Next, the paint job started peeling off in summer of that year I got a new paint job. The car was fine until January of '96. The car mysteriously dint start while I was trying to get home from work I spent over 5000 dollars fixing the car. When I got it working again, it died again! This time it wasn't as bad to fix. The car was downhill after that the seats started falling apart and the paint peeled again. In'97 it died and I couldn't get it started. I donated the car
Ol' Faithful
I've had this car for almost ten years now. I've put about 45,000 miles on it, and there were 70,000 to start. The only out-of-the-ordinary repair over those entire 10 years was a slipping torque converter, which was fixed for $20 once I finally found a mechanic who understood the problem. On the flip side, the car is rusting badly. I wish the exterior were as reliable as the engine.
