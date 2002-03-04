Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
This car is so underated, GM really made a winner out of its Calais line. I have the 2.5L and its lasted a good long 15 years with a lot of miles on it. Original engine and transmission with only a few repairs. I see other Calais's on the road so I know they are cars that are built to last. It won't be worth fixing when something major does go wrong, but I'm driving it till it dies and I have my fingers crossed that it lasts a couple more years or 20,000 more miles. It's been real reliable for me, only time it wouldn't start was when the starter died. I'm real happy with this car and not planning on replacing in the near future.
This car was a lemon from the start, a good idea that was poorly executed. If you see one today DO NOT BUY IT! The Quad 4 engine was not built to last and if you need a replacement one it's $5000. More than the value of the car! Beware!
This was the HO Quad with FE3 suspension and 5 speed manual. Lots of guts 30 MPG highway and just plain fun to drive. Reliable and dependable.
I purchased this car in 1991. The car was great! Excellent gas millege, great stamina, great performance, everything was great! Then problems came around 1995. It started with a dead battery in winter of '95 I replaced it easily. Next, the paint job started peeling off in summer of that year I got a new paint job. The car was fine until January of '96. The car mysteriously dint start while I was trying to get home from work I spent over 5000 dollars fixing the car. When I got it working again, it died again! This time it wasn't as bad to fix. The car was downhill after that the seats started falling apart and the paint peeled again. In'97 it died and I couldn't get it started. I donated the car
|S 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SL 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|160 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|International 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais is the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 2dr Coupe.
The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Calais Sedan, Cutlass Calais Coupe. Available styles include International 4dr Sedan, SL 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Coupe, S 4dr Sedan, SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and International 2dr Coupe.
