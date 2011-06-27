  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais for Sale
List Price Estimate
$682 - $1,753
Used Cutlass Calais for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Quad 442 gets performance tires. International Series has standard ABS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais.

5(30%)
4(30%)
3(30%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
3.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car for less $$$
BrianWilliams,08/17/2004
This car is so underated, GM really made a winner out of its Calais line. I have the 2.5L and its lasted a good long 15 years with a lot of miles on it. Original engine and transmission with only a few repairs. I see other Calais's on the road so I know they are cars that are built to last. It won't be worth fixing when something major does go wrong, but I'm driving it till it dies and I have my fingers crossed that it lasts a couple more years or 20,000 more miles. It's been real reliable for me, only time it wouldn't start was when the starter died. I'm real happy with this car and not planning on replacing in the near future.
Don't buy the Quad 4!
spectromen,04/15/2002
This car was a lemon from the start, a good idea that was poorly executed. If you see one today DO NOT BUY IT! The Quad 4 engine was not built to last and if you need a replacement one it's $5000. More than the value of the car! Beware!
91 Olds 442
Bob Norman,04/03/2002
This was the HO Quad with FE3 suspension and 5 speed manual. Lots of guts 30 MPG highway and just plain fun to drive. Reliable and dependable.
great car! Until problems come.
brettfavrefan4,07/25/2009
I purchased this car in 1991. The car was great! Excellent gas millege, great stamina, great performance, everything was great! Then problems came around 1995. It started with a dead battery in winter of '95 I replaced it easily. Next, the paint job started peeling off in summer of that year I got a new paint job. The car was fine until January of '96. The car mysteriously dint start while I was trying to get home from work I spent over 5000 dollars fixing the car. When I got it working again, it died again! This time it wasn't as bad to fix. The car was downhill after that the seats started falling apart and the paint peeled again. In'97 it died and I couldn't get it started. I donated the car
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Overview

The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Calais Sedan, Cutlass Calais Coupe. Available styles include International 4dr Sedan, SL 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Coupe, S 4dr Sedan, SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and International 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calaises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais.

Can't find a used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calaiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,389.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,035.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,159.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais lease specials

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles