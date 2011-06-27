  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
1994 Oldsmobile Achieva Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag debuts. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces 3.3-liter V6 on options sheet. Hot-rod SCX gone from lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva.

5(31%)
4(31%)
3(25%)
2(6%)
1(7%)
3.8
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Baby!
Anthony Colbert,01/31/2006
I have had my Oldsmobile Achieva for about 5 months, but it has been in the family for about 7 yrs. Recently with 140,000 miles on it the cylinder head cracked, the motor mounts were going out, and I needed a new water pump. To avoid very high repair bills, I went ahead and dropped a used quad four with about 53,000 miles on it in my car, especially since transmission is still in good repair. Overall the car has run great. It has had a few small issues here and there but it hasn't been that much of a problem for the family. The I-4 has adequate acceleration and handle is ok. Fortunately its an Oldmobile so it is a very comfortable car.
It's an olds, what to expect?
lhuser,06/04/2009
It's an okay car, it gets me where to go. The electrical system gave out entirely. There's nothing working in this car no more. It juste starts and that's it. There has been an alternator replaced and it's a very costly car to maintain. It stinks in the electric department. What happened was the electric system shorted out, draining the battery in less than an hour, so we needed it disconnected. It's aroun 800 for parts and a big load of money to fix
Don't buy oldsmobiles
vinny,07/19/2002
This car is a real pain in the neck ever since i bought it. I got it with 20000 miles and during the first year i had to take it to dealer to have it checked twice. It has also broken down at least three times and has cost me a lot of money. I can't wait to dump this car. Recently I bought a second car, a Honda now that is a well built machine. My friends please stick with the japanese.
Not so bad
neighbor,08/13/2002
. I've had no trouble with the Achiva, and it runs great. Ours only has 70,000 miles on it and it seems like it'll go until 150,000.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview

The Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan, Achieva Coupe. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Coupe, SL 4dr Sedan, and SC 2dr Coupe.

