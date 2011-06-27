1994 Oldsmobile Achieva Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag debuts. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces 3.3-liter V6 on options sheet. Hot-rod SCX gone from lineup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Anthony Colbert,01/31/2006
I have had my Oldsmobile Achieva for about 5 months, but it has been in the family for about 7 yrs. Recently with 140,000 miles on it the cylinder head cracked, the motor mounts were going out, and I needed a new water pump. To avoid very high repair bills, I went ahead and dropped a used quad four with about 53,000 miles on it in my car, especially since transmission is still in good repair. Overall the car has run great. It has had a few small issues here and there but it hasn't been that much of a problem for the family. The I-4 has adequate acceleration and handle is ok. Fortunately its an Oldmobile so it is a very comfortable car.
lhuser,06/04/2009
It's an okay car, it gets me where to go. The electrical system gave out entirely. There's nothing working in this car no more. It juste starts and that's it. There has been an alternator replaced and it's a very costly car to maintain. It stinks in the electric department. What happened was the electric system shorted out, draining the battery in less than an hour, so we needed it disconnected. It's aroun 800 for parts and a big load of money to fix
vinny,07/19/2002
This car is a real pain in the neck ever since i bought it. I got it with 20000 miles and during the first year i had to take it to dealer to have it checked twice. It has also broken down at least three times and has cost me a lot of money. I can't wait to dump this car. Recently I bought a second car, a Honda now that is a well built machine. My friends please stick with the japanese.
neighbor,08/13/2002
. I've had no trouble with the Achiva, and it runs great. Ours only has 70,000 miles on it and it seems like it'll go until 150,000.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
