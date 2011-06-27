I have had my Oldsmobile Achieva for about 5 months, but it has been in the family for about 7 yrs. Recently with 140,000 miles on it the cylinder head cracked, the motor mounts were going out, and I needed a new water pump. To avoid very high repair bills, I went ahead and dropped a used quad four with about 53,000 miles on it in my car, especially since transmission is still in good repair. Overall the car has run great. It has had a few small issues here and there but it hasn't been that much of a problem for the family. The I-4 has adequate acceleration and handle is ok. Fortunately its an Oldmobile so it is a very comfortable car.

