1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Cutlass Calais replacement. SCX coupe is hot-rod of the bunch, featuring a 190-horsepower Quad 4 engine. ABS is standard. Computer Command Ride is optional on SL and SC, and allows driver to select one of three suspension settings.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JP Racer,10/17/2002
Not much to say. The car is about as fun to drive as they get and handles very well. It is also highly reliable and I would recomend it to anyone that is considering this class of car.
achievasc92,12/15/2002
The SC, with the 3.3 v6 is awesome, it accelerates quickly and smoothly. While its not as quick as the SCX, it holds its own. It takes curves very well and how many other cars at the time had electronically adjustable shocks. You can change the suspension settings with the touch of a button.
crossford,01/11/2003
This car has needed a lot of new parts. The most expensive being the transmission at 25k miles. I've easily put over $5,000.00 in mechanical work into this car. The only reason I have kept it is because the money I have put into it. Now with Olds going out of business, I'm better off donating it then selling it. The car has just been a putt putt around town car. Never been used to drive to work everyday.
RyanjLayton,09/26/2003
this was the best car that was affordable to myself and it was really reliable i put over 200k on engine without trouble then when i got to 220k i blew my head gasket but other than that i really enjoyed havijng this car.
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
