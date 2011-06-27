  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Achieva
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Oldsmobile Achieva for Sale
List Price Estimate
$652 - $1,678
Used Achieva for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Cutlass Calais replacement. SCX coupe is hot-rod of the bunch, featuring a 190-horsepower Quad 4 engine. ABS is standard. Computer Command Ride is optional on SL and SC, and allows driver to select one of three suspension settings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing Like It
JP Racer,10/17/2002
Not much to say. The car is about as fun to drive as they get and handles very well. It is also highly reliable and I would recomend it to anyone that is considering this class of car.
Nice car
achievasc92,12/15/2002
The SC, with the 3.3 v6 is awesome, it accelerates quickly and smoothly. While its not as quick as the SCX, it holds its own. It takes curves very well and how many other cars at the time had electronically adjustable shocks. You can change the suspension settings with the touch of a button.
Spent a lot of money on this car
crossford,01/11/2003
This car has needed a lot of new parts. The most expensive being the transmission at 25k miles. I've easily put over $5,000.00 in mechanical work into this car. The only reason I have kept it is because the money I have put into it. Now with Olds going out of business, I'm better off donating it then selling it. The car has just been a putt putt around town car. Never been used to drive to work everyday.
Excellent
RyanjLayton,09/26/2003
this was the best car that was affordable to myself and it was really reliable i put over 200k on engine without trouble then when i got to 220k i blew my head gasket but other than that i really enjoyed havijng this car.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan, Achieva Coupe. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Coupe, SL 2dr Coupe, S 4dr Sedan, and SCX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Oldsmobile Achievas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva.

Can't find a used 1992 Oldsmobile Achievas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Achieva for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,182.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Achieva for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,245.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Achieva lease specials

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles