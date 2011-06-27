Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,646
|$1,928
|Clean
|$999
|$1,445
|$1,692
|Average
|$715
|$1,043
|$1,221
|Rough
|$432
|$641
|$750
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Achieva S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,059
|$1,534
|$1,798
|Clean
|$928
|$1,347
|$1,578
|Average
|$664
|$972
|$1,138
|Rough
|$401
|$598
|$699
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Achieva S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,549
|$1,824
|Clean
|$924
|$1,360
|$1,601
|Average
|$662
|$982
|$1,155
|Rough
|$399
|$603
|$709
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Achieva SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,636
|$1,927
|Clean
|$975
|$1,436
|$1,691
|Average
|$698
|$1,037
|$1,220
|Rough
|$421
|$637
|$749