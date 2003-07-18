  1. Home
1998 Highlights

Oldsmobile limited sales of the Achieva to fleets for 1998, so if you're considering one, it's probably a former rental car.

4.5 out of 5 stars, I love my Achieva
cls,

I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere!

3.75 out of 5 stars, Great Car
lightning95,

My achieva is the greatest gas mileage car I have owned yet, I did a minor tune up on it and I get great gas mileage

3.625 out of 5 stars, My baby
donnamc55,

I love my Acheiva.....I was in an accident in 2000,I was stopped at a red light and someone hit me from behind and then I hit the car in front of me...so the car was like an accordian..had close to 9,000 damage. But I got it back good as new. The only problems since then was the replacement of the passenger right side window power moter, alternator, and battery.

5 out of 5 stars, This Is a Great Car
papaB,

Except for my '64 Mustang this is the best fun car I have owned. Space, reliability and comfort . Too Bad they dont make them anymore . Never had any problems.

Features & Specs

SL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SL 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver1 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

    Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview

    The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva?

    Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Achieva.

