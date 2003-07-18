Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- comfort
- spaciousness
- safety
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- electrical system
- transmission
- doors
- value
- lights
- road noise
- handling & steering
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere!
My achieva is the greatest gas mileage car I have owned yet, I did a minor tune up on it and I get great gas mileage
I love my Acheiva.....I was in an accident in 2000,I was stopped at a red light and someone hit me from behind and then I hit the car in front of me...so the car was like an accordian..had close to 9,000 damage. But I got it back good as new. The only problems since then was the replacement of the passenger right side window power moter, alternator, and battery.
Except for my '64 Mustang this is the best fun car I have owned. Space, reliability and comfort . Too Bad they dont make them anymore . Never had any problems.
Features & Specs
|SL 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|1 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Oldsmobile Achieva a good car?
Is the Oldsmobile Achieva reliable?
Is the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva?
The least-expensive 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva is the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Oldsmobile Achieva?
Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview
The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Achieva 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Achieva.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva.
