Consumer Rating
(5)
1993 Oldsmobile Achieva Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All four-cylinder engines lose five horsepower, thanks to emissions regulations. They also get new engine mounts and other revisions aimed at making them smoother and quieter. Battery rundown protection is new standard feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva.

5(40%)
4(20%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

a great little car
jrbarrie83,02/28/2010
I used this car all through college and it was wonderful. Great engine and power, loved the driver-oriented dash and all of the gauges. Plenty of room front and back and lots of features for a "compact" car. I had to replace the alternator (a common GM problem), the variable-effort steering rack, and the paint began to peel in odd ways - but for sitting outside and getting lots of use, I couldn't really complain.
Olds Achieva is a fine car
Robert Baird,07/24/2002
Quad 4 has a bad reputation but I've had good luck with mine accept for a seep leak in a cracked cylinder head which I've ignored for 50 000 miles. The car has 137000 and still runs and looks great.
my olds achieva
measme,11/09/2003
the car has been very reliable for me. It did haave a probelm right after i first got it, But that was due to the people who had it before nad did not maintain the vehicle properly. Now it runs great and is very comfortable to ride in and fun to drive. Has good get up and go.
Run away
Sad4421,03/05/2004
I bought this car new in 1993 and over the years I have had to put over $5000.00 in repairs. I am getting rid of the car because it needs another head-gasket, that right another! The first one went in around 60k and now with 114k it needs another. Buy any other car, surely it can't be worse.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview

The Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan, Achieva Coupe. Available styles include SL 2dr Coupe, SL 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Coupe, and S 4dr Sedan.

