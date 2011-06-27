1993 Oldsmobile Achieva Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$678 - $1,743
Used Achieva for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All four-cylinder engines lose five horsepower, thanks to emissions regulations. They also get new engine mounts and other revisions aimed at making them smoother and quieter. Battery rundown protection is new standard feature.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jrbarrie83,02/28/2010
I used this car all through college and it was wonderful. Great engine and power, loved the driver-oriented dash and all of the gauges. Plenty of room front and back and lots of features for a "compact" car. I had to replace the alternator (a common GM problem), the variable-effort steering rack, and the paint began to peel in odd ways - but for sitting outside and getting lots of use, I couldn't really complain.
Robert Baird,07/24/2002
Quad 4 has a bad reputation but I've had good luck with mine accept for a seep leak in a cracked cylinder head which I've ignored for 50 000 miles. The car has 137000 and still runs and looks great.
measme,11/09/2003
the car has been very reliable for me. It did haave a probelm right after i first got it, But that was due to the people who had it before nad did not maintain the vehicle properly. Now it runs great and is very comfortable to ride in and fun to drive. Has good get up and go.
Sad4421,03/05/2004
I bought this car new in 1993 and over the years I have had to put over $5000.00 in repairs. I am getting rid of the car because it needs another head-gasket, that right another! The first one went in around 60k and now with 114k it needs another. Buy any other car, surely it can't be worse.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Achieva
Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons